Manchester United target receives contract offer from Newcastle: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United have made a contract offer for Manchester United target Axel Disasi. The Frenchman currently plays for Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

United were touted as an interested party for Disasi by the French publication L'Equipe. However, the Red Devils are reportedly prioritizing signing an attacker for now.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are making their move as they have presented Disasi with a contract offer. AS Monaco are expected to ask for a fee of €40 million for the defender.

The 25-year-old has so far made 129 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. He made 49 appearances across competitions last term. Apart from his defensive exploits, Disasi also scored six goals and provided four assists in 49 matches across competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he caught the attention of Premier League giants like Manchester United and Newcastle. Disasi has also made four appearances for France's senior team so far in his career.

Laurent Blanc recalled his Manchester United stint

Manchester United are set to play Olympique Lyon in a friendly next. Ahead of the game, Lyon boss Laurent Blanc recalled his memories of the club. Blanc played 75 times for the Red Devils during his career.

Speaking to Manchester United's official media, Blanc was asked about his memories of the Old Trafford club. Speaking about his favorite teammate during the Old Trafford stint, Blanc said (via Manchester United's official website):

“There are a lot of them. I can't name just one. There are so many. I was there two years. Of course, I was [already] a [Manchester]United fan because I had my good friend who played there, namely Eric Cantona."

Blanc added:

“I played with many very, very great players. I can't name them all because there are so many. [David] Beckham, [Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, Roy Keane, Gary and Phil Neville. [Also] my French team-mates, because there were quite a few of us back then. Mikael Silvestre, Fabien Barthez. In short, I'd say I experienced a very, very high level in Manchester."

The Red Devils enter the clash against Lyon on the back of a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their first pre-season game in Oslo, Norway. Erik ten Hag's side will look to continue their momentum during the pre-season and get ready for the next campaign.