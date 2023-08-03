Manchester United target rejects Saudi Arabian offer as he pushes for Old Trafford move - Reports

Manchester United target and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly rejected a move to Al-Ahli this summer in order to join the Old Trafford outfit.

According to FootballTransfers.com, West Ham United and Al-Ahli have both made bids for Amrabat. But he is not open to moving to either of the two teams because he wants to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

The two spent time together at Utrecht, where Ten Hag was the manager from 2015 to 2017. The Morocco international has apparently reached a personal agreement with the Red Devils and is valued at €25 million by Fiorentina.

Amrabat is not deterred by the possibility of playing second fiddle to Casemiro in Manchester. The 26-year-old is a rugged defensive midfielder who specializes in breaking up attacks and shielding his centre-backs.

Al-Ahli have had a strong summer window so far, signing Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Robert Firmino. But it seems they will have to look elsewhere in their bid to strengthen the base of their midfield.

Amrabat has been a constant in Fiorentina's line-up since linking up with the club in the summer of 2020, making 107 appearances across competitions. He now looks set to move to Old Trafford but the transfer could take some time to materialize.

Manchester United are reportedly waiting for Donny van de Beek and Fred to leave before they finalize the deal for Amrabat.

Pundit says Ten Hag overlooked 'obvious candidate' for Manchester United captaincy

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to choose Bruno Fernandes as the team's new captain.

The Portugal superstar was handed the armband last month after Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy. Murphy believes the ideal candidate would have been Lisandro Martinez, who joined the club just last summer from Ajax.

The pundit told TalkSPORT (h/t UnitedInFocus):

"I think (Fernandes) ticks some boxes for ‘captain material’. But not enough, for me. I think he still can be a bad example when he’s moaning and throwing himself about everywhere. That’s not leadership.

"I don’t think his defensive work is great but he’s a wonderful player; his energy and his durability… Who else are you going to give (the armband) to at United, really? The obvious candidate, I would say, is Martinez. It doesn’t matter (that he’s only been at Old Trafford for a year). He looks like a real leader."

The Argentina international (25) instantly displaced Maguire from the starting XI and made 45 appearances across competitions last term, keeping 20 clean sheets.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been at Manchester United since January 2020, registering 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 games for them.