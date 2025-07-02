Manchester United target has special £44 million release clause active for two weeks - Reports

Manchester United target Moise Kean's £44m release clause is active for the next two weeks, according to Football Italia. The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 this summer following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.
The English giants finished 15th in the league table, 42 points behind champions Liverpool. To make matters worse, Ruben Amorim's team also lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
The Portuguese head coach is eager to upgrade his squad before the start of the new season, and wants a new No. 9. Rasmus Hojlund managed just four goals from 32 games in the league last season.
Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress as well, finding the back of the net three times in 32 league games games. Manchester United are looking for an upgrade on the duo, and apparently have Kean on their wish list.
The Italian previously had a forgettable time with Everton, but has turned his career around since joining Fiorentina last summer. Kean registered 25 goals and three assists from 44 games for the Serie A side in the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old is under contract with the Tuscan club until 2029, but reportedly has a £44m release clause that is active for two weeks from the start of July. The Red Devils, as such, could have the chance to secure his signature in the coming days. However, the report adds that Kean is wanted by Al-Qadsiah but is not a priority for Manchester United at the moment.
Have Manchester United missed out on Jonathan David this summer?
Juventus have reached an agreement to secure the services of Jonathan David this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Canadian striker is a free agent at the moment following the expiry of his contract and has also been linked with Manchester United of late.
David has registered 25 goals and 12 assists from 49 games across competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 campaign. With the Red Devil struggling to score goals, the 25-year-old could be a fine option to lead the line next season.
His contract situation could also help Manchester United adhere to PSR norms, making him a lucrative choice for the club. However, it now appears that the player could be on his way to Turin instead. David will apparently travel to Juventus for his medicals soon, and is now expected to ply his trade in Serie A next season.