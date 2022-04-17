Manchester United target tells agent to find new club this summer: Reports

Manchester United have gained a boost in their pursuit of Everton attacker Richarlison, with the 24-year-old reportedly ready to quit the Merseyside club.

As per reports from Football Insider, the Brazil international has told his agent to find him a new club this summer. As per the report, the Everton o. 7 wants a move as he dreams of playing Champions League football.

It is claimed that the versatile attacker has cut a frustrated figure at Goodison Park in recent times following the lack of progress made by the club. He was signed by the Toffees from fellow Premier League side Watford back in 2018 for over £35 million.

Richarlison remains the second-most expensive acquisition in the history of the Merseyside Blues after only Gylfi Sigurðsson (around £45 million). Hence, expectations were understandably massive from the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



Been told Manchester United have discussed Richarlison internally, alongside Darwin Núñez and other options.



Of course no talks now - he's totally focused on Everton. Everton striker Richarlison and his Velasco Sport Group have now officially signed with CAA Base agencyBeen told Manchester United have discussed Richarlison internally, alongside Darwin Núñez and other options.Of course no talks now - he's totally focused on Everton. Everton striker Richarlison and his Velasco Sport Group have now officially signed with CAA Base agency 🇧🇷 #EFCBeen told Manchester United have discussed Richarlison internally, alongside Darwin Núñez and other options.Of course no talks now - he's totally focused on Everton. https://t.co/PDqGCsMTJ2

It wouldn't be fair to say that he has underwhelmed at Goodison Park, but he has not been exceptional either.

The Brazilian has the highest number of goal involvements among all Everton players this campaign, with seven goals and four assists in 26 outings. In total, he has notched a total of 49 goals and 13 assists in 145 career appearances for the Toffees till date.

Despite his best efforts, Everton are languishing near the relegation zone in the Premier League table this season. They could face a drop for the first time since 1950-51. They are 17th, just three points away from the relegation zone.

As per Goal, Richarlison has a host of admirers across Europe, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Brazilian has just two years left on his contract with Everton and is likely to command a hefty fee.

Should Manchester United pursue a move for the Everton attacker?

Richarlison has endured the worst season of his Everton career this time out. However, this can be attributed to the fact that the whole Everton side have massively underperformed this season.

The 24-year-old has been in the Premier League for five seasons now. His experience in the English top tier means there will be less risk involved with his signing.

On top of that, Richarlison is a versatile attacker who can play across the front three. That makes him a manager's dream. The Brazilian is also an all-round attacker with strong physical and technical attributes and is also decent in the air.

Manchester United are in dire need of several signings this summer with a new manager also arriving. Richarlison should prove to be a solid addition to their squad for the right price.

Edited by Aditya Singh