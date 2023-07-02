Manchester United target wants to join Ten Hag's team, current club unwilling to sell him - Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow this summer. However, the Red Devils have been informed that he isn't for sale, according to reports from both The Athletic and Voetbal International.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new goalkeeper amid the uncertainty of David de Gea's future at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal with a reduced salary after his contract expired on Friday, June 30.

Manchester United have already held talks with Inter Milan's Andre Onana. However, FFP regulations have impacted their transfer budget making Inter's asking price of £60 million unaffordable.

Hence, they have also initiated conversations with Feyenoord over the availability of Justin Bijlow, with Erik ten Hag reportedly a huge fan of the Dutchman.

Justin Bigelow had a stellar season for Feyenoord, keeping 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances, helping them win the Eredivisie. He is also capable of playing out from the back, a trait that De Gea struggles with.

The 25-year-old is reportedly willing to join Manchester United this summer, even as a No.2 option. However, Feyenoord are reluctant to sell, a stance that Bijlow respects and he will not force a move away from the club.

Roy Keane's comments on Mason Mount resurface after ex-Chelsea midfielder joins Manchester United

Roy Keane's comments on Mason Mount last month, came back to the limelight after the 24-year-old secured a transfer to Old Trafford earlier this week. The England international joined for £55 million, with the fee potentially rising to £60 million.

Manchester United had a fruitful first season under Erik ten Hag. They won the EFL Cup and finished third in the Premier League with 75 points, securing UEFA Champions League football. However, the gap between them and title winners Manchester City was still 14 points.

Many have tipped Manchester United to compete for the title following Mount's arrival, but Roy Keane wasn't convinced. He said to Sky Sports (via UtdDistrict):

“I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. They’ve been linked with lots of players but the one who would excite you is Kane."

When asked why he doubts Mount, Keane replied:

"He's gone off the boil a little bit. I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team. I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him, in terms of improving United and closing the gap, I think he’s a good player but would be improve Man United? I'm not so sure."

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year has struggled with injuries this season, limiting his impact. However, Mason Mount has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions. He has also won three trophies for the Blues, including the 2021 Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes