Manchester United target ‘warm’ on move to Old Trafford: Reports

Jurrien Timber is reportedly 'warm' on a move to Manchester United this summer. The Dutchman is one of the defenders Erik ten Hag has on his radar as he plans for a rebuild at Old Trafford.

As per Jamie Jackson of The Guardian, Timber is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford this summer. The defender is one of several Ajax players linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old is a centre-back who can also operate as a full-back. He made his debut under Ten Hag in March 2020 and has been a vital part of the Dutch side's Eredivisie season.

The Dutch manager has been full of praise for the defender and claimed that he has the personality to become a captain at the club. He said:

"He is another great leader that was trained at Ajax. Besides his football skills, he has the personality to become a captain. I think that all top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights. But I think that currently applies to a lot of Ajax players."

Rio Ferdinand backs Timber to succeed at Manchester United.

Ferdinand spoke about Timber on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show and was confident that the Dutchman would be a success at Manchester United. He believes that Timber's height would not be an issue as the incoming manager likes to play a high line.

He said:

"I think the way Ten Hag's playing, looking at it, it's like, 'We're going to be the team that's the aggressor, we're going to be the team that dictates and dominates the games.' So he's looking to play on the half-way line. He isn't looking to play in a deep block, so he's not thinking about [Timber's height]."

"One thing he'll have to think about is the physical element in the Premier League is very different to what he's seen in Holland. So defending crosses, you could be 5'10, we saw Patrice Evra he was 5'3 probably but he was one of the best headers of the ball when we were doing defensive set-pieces – and he was a threat in the opposing box as well. So it can be done but whether he's that guy, time will tell."

The Guardian report adds that the Red Devils have already begun talks with Ajax and could find an agreement soon.

