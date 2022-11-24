Manchester United targeting move for Argentina attacker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, as per Fichajes.

Ronaldo, 37, had his contract with the Red Devils mutually terminated after an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese forward's departure has left Erik ten Hag's side light in attack.

Martinez, 25, is considered one of three strikers on Manchester United's shortlist as a replacement for Ronaldo.

The Inter frontman has been in scintillating form this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 21 appearances across competitions.

The forward, nicknamed 'The Bull', is currently representing Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinez has become one of Europe's most renowned center-forwards during his time at the San Siro due to his mobility, aggressiveness, and eye for goal.

Manchester United were seemingly willing to wait until next summer to sign a new striker despite a lack of options before Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

However, the Red Devils look set to push ahead with their pursuit of a forward signing in January, and Martinez fits the bill.

He could cost around €75 million per Transfermarkt.

They reportedly do face competition for his signature in the form of Premier League top-four rivals Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine striker arrived at the San Siro in 2018 from Racing Club for €25 million and has made 202 appearances, scoring 82 goals and providing 30 assists.

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

The Portuguese left United unceremoniously

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford has sent the football world into a frenzy following a fractious relationship between the club and the player.

The former Real Madrid attacker has made 16 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

However, problems mounted when he was handed less game time under Ten Hag, starting with just eight of those 16 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo called out the club, Ten Hag, and the owners in a controversial interview, and his place at Manchester United became untenable.

On that very same day, it was announced by the Red Devils that the owners were looking to sell the club.

Sky News caught up with owner Avram Glazer and asked them about Ronaldo's departure.

He responded (via Sky Sports News):

"Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best luck in the future."

