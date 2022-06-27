Manchester United targetting 4 Ajax stars as Erik ten Hag adds 29-year-old to transfer wishlist - Reports

Nicolas Tagliafico has emerged as the fourth Ajax star who Erik ten Hag wants to take to Manchester United, according to Dutch regional daily Algemeen Dagblad [via Voetbal Primeur].

Ten Hag has taken charge of Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Dutchman is keen to strengthen his squad as he prepares for life at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of Ajax players since Ten Hag's arrival. Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Jurrien Timber are said to be on the 52-year-old's transfer wishlist this summer.

It has now emerged that Ten Hag would also like to sign Tagliafico at Manchester United. The left-back is a much more attainable target when compared to other Ajax players, according to the aforementioned source.

The Eredivisie giants are said to be demanding top dollar for Martinez, Antony and Timber. However, they are prepared to sanciton a move for Tagliafico if they receive an acceptable offer, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Ajax are also looking to bring in a replacement for the Argentina international. AZ Alkmaar star Owen Wijndal has emerged as a target for the Amsterdam-based club.

Tagliafico has been linked with a move away from Ajax for some time now. The Argentinean saw a transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona break down in the winter transfer window last season.

Ajax held out for a sum of €5 million for the full-back in January. It remains to be seen how much they will demand for him during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Tagliafico has a contract with the Dutch giants until the end of the 2022-23 season. However, it is unclear whether he will be at the club beyond this summer.

Manchester United target Tagliafico also wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion

Apart from the Red Devils, Brighton are also considering a move for Tagliafico, according to The Sun. The Seagulls are eyeing the Argentinean as a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City recently. Brighton appear to be preparing for life without the Spain international, having identified Tagliafico as a replacement.

According to the report, Tagliafico is keen on a move to the Amex Stadium. It appears to be seen if Manchester United can beat Graham Potter's side to the left-back's signature.

