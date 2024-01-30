Manchester United teammates’ feelings on how Marcus Rashford called in sick to skip training after 12-hour party comes to light: Reports

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United teammates were reportedly furious with the England international for reporting ill after a 12-hour party in Belfast a day before.

He was left out of the Red Devils' squad for their 4-2 victory over Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 29). A source reportedly told the Daily Mail (via CaughtOffSide):

"The players were told he was too ill to train, and then it came out that he’d been in the nightclub. They couldn’t believe that he would do that given the situation the club is in."

Manchester United haven't been at their best this season, currently eighth in the league, and 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing rock-bottom of their group.

According to a statement released by the club, Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions. It read (via CaughtOffSide):

"Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions.This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed”.

It remains uncertain as to what further punishment the attacker will face. The aforementioned report suggests that the 26-year-old could be fined two weeks’ wages, which is worth around £630,000.

Rashford himself has been below par this campaign, having netted just four times in 26 matches across competitions.

Mark Goldridge delivers verdict on whether Manchester United should keep or sell Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Logo

Popular YouTuber Mark Goldbridge was tasked with delivering verdicts on whether Manchester United must keep or sell a number of their current stars. Among these was Marcus Rashford, who has struggled to get going this campaign.

After coming up the ranks, the English attacker has made 385 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 127 goals and 74 assists. On the player's future, Goldbrige said (via talkSPORT):

"Obviously the recent off field issue is not a good look, but the manager will deal with that internally as he has said.

"I don’t want to see him sold by Manchester United. I want to see him at his best. I would keep, but it has to be a watching brief. It’s not acceptable to play how he has over the last few months."

Rashford has won the Europa League and FA Cup once each at Old Trafford, among other honors. He is likely to be included in the Red Devils' squad for the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1).