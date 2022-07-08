Manchester United teammates not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave as they believe he ‘wouldn’t want his legacy to end in the Europa League’: Reports

Manchester United's players are reportedly not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to The Mail, United's players are aware of how ambitious and driven the 37-year-old forward is and "guessed that he wouldn't want his legacy to end in the Europa League.”

The report also claims that many of United's stars "assumed he would only stay for a year once he realized just how far standards had slipped at the club in the 12 years he had been away."

It's a damning indictment of a once-great club who last season accumulated their lowest points total of the Premier League era, despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 18 times in his 30 top-flight encounters.

Sky Sports has reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not travel with the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, as the club have given him extra time off to attend to a "family issue."

The Red Devils are also reported to be willing to listen to offers for the superstar attacker, with Premier League rivals Chelsea linked with a sensational swoop.

Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could "suit" new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

The Dutch boss is famed for his high-pressing style of play, which 37-year-old Ronaldo may struggle to cope with from next season.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist certainly feels that United could be helped in the long-term by the Portugal captain's departure during the current window, as he feels that Ten Hag is there to build a long-term project at the club.

McCoist told TalkSPORT (as quoted by The Express):

"In the long-term future he will want to build a squad that can compete in Champions League football and can compete for the top flight in England. Ronaldo will not be a part of that. He's 37 now. He's cited family reasons for not turning up to training, which is absolutely fine, these things can happen, and if that's the case then so be it.

The former Scottish footballer added:

"However, you can tell by the fact he's put his feelers out to get away from Manchester United that he's not committed to the cause. That in itself is a little bit disappointing."

