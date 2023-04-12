Manchester United told to fork out £80 million to sign Premier League midfielder this summer - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly have to bid £80 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Caicedo’s new long-term contract, which he signed last month, will have no bearing on a potential deal for the Red Devils. Another transfer saga involving the Ecuadorian midfielder may ensue, with Erik ten Hag's side seemingly keen on his signature.

Caicedo was heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in January and posted a transfer request on Instagram. However, Brighton stood firm over their stance that the player was not for sale. The Gunners reportedly still hold an interest, as do the Blues and Liverpool.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are searching for midfield reinforcements as question marks grow over the future of Scott McTominay. The Scot has garnered interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Caicedo has been in fine form this season, being a colossus in the middle of the park for Roberto De Zerbi's side. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, raking in two goal contributions. The midfielder also impressed for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring once in three games.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag delighted to have Anthony Martial back

Martial (left) scored against Everton.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Anthony Martial to have a big impact for the team at the business end of the season.

The Frenchman has returned from a hip injury, his third of a complicated season. He scored in United's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday (April 8). That took his tally to seven goals and two assists in 17 games across competitions for United this season.

Ten Hag has talked up Martial's contributions to the side, touching on the player's goalscoring and ball-keeping talents, telling Canal+

“We know what he can contribute to this team. Every time he is available, he has a big impact on the games. He can score goals. He is clinical and, also, he can keep the ball and can make the attacking game better for us."

Ten Hag continued by adding that Martial is important for the Red Devils even when the team is out of possession, so he's delighted to have the Frenchman back:

"He improves the attacking game; also out of possession, he is important for us because he is clever. He knows how to start the pressure. So we are happy, he is back."

Martial's return comes at a vital stage of the season, as Ten Hag's side are still competing in three competitions. They're in the midst of a top-four race, holding a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with nine games left.

Manchester United are also in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, where they face Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday (April 13) in the first leg. The Red Devils clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals on May 4.

