Manchester United told to pay £46m for in-form Premier League star with 18 goal contributions this season: Reports

Manchester United will have to pay £46m to sign Justin Kluivert this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Dutch forward has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season, registering 12 goals and six assists from 28 games in the Premier League.

Ad

His efforts have already turned heads at Old Trafford, more so with the Red Devils struggling in front of goal of late. Ruben Amorim's team are currently languishing in 13th place in the league after 29 games.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have managed just one league goal between them in 2025. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford was offloaded to Aston Villa on loan in January and is likely to leave Manchester United permanently this summer.

Ad

Trending

Alejandro Garnacho's future also remains uncertain, while Mason Mount has struggled to stay fit. The Red Devils are ready to reinforce the attack this summer and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

Kluivert has popped up on their radar following some fine work at the Vitality Stadium. The 25-year-old could slot in as one of the No. 10s in Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Kluivert is under contract with the Cherries until 2028, so Manchester United will have to pay a sizeable fee to secure his signature. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly hot on his heels as well.

Ad

Will Manchester United offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer?

Manchester United are unlikely to offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are plotting a swap deal with Napoli involving Hojlund and Victor Osimhen.

Speaking on Sky’s Back Pages podcast, as cited by TEAMtalk, Ornstein rubbished those claims.

“Manchester United spent £70m+ on Hojlund. My presumption is they’ll be wanting to build with him, rather than bringing in a much older striker in what would be a complicated deal," said Ornstein.

Ad

He continued:

“I do expect Osimhen to be on the move, given that Napoli let him go to Galatasaray and the future is really uncertain for him there. And United have been linked, but I’m not sure how realistic it is that United would let go of Hojlund. He is one who would raise some funds, but he would not produce a profit on the book value that he represents.”

Ad

He concluded:

“So I think it’s more likely that United will raise funds from elsewhere, as attractive a deal as that might sound for transfer lovers.”

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback