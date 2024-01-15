Manchester United told to pay €80 million as they inquire about signing 24-year-old Barcelona star in January: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona. The Catalan side are open to selling their star player but are demanding €80 million.

As per a report by Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Araujo. The Uruguayan star has been in fine form for Barcelona since he made his debut for the club and has been the heart of their defense.

Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the defender and made an inquiry earlier this month. The German side were asked to pay €80 million to sign the defender, and the Red Devils have also been quoted the same amount.

Barcelona's financial crisis has not been solved yet, and Xavi has admitted that they cannot bolster their squad as the situation has not changed.

The sale of Araujo could be a possible way for them to raise funds and sign players. Araujo's contract at Barcelona expires in 2026, but he is not looking to leave the Spanish side.

Barcelona star told to reject move to Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand spoke about Ronaldo Araujo earlier this season and stated that the Barcelona star should reject a move to Manchester United.

He believes that the defender will not improve at Old Trafford and said on Vibe With Five:

"If I'm a player like Ronald who I think has every attribute to be one of the best defenders in the world, why are you going United? I'd be looking at Varane and going if he can go to Manchester United and get benched for a left-back, or for an old veteran like Jonny Evans an ex-player who has come back for his twilight years and someone who used to be captain who was left out for 18 months but is back in form now and is playing, I can't go there and risk my life and risk my career."

He added:

"If you look at it, what player has gone to Man United and got better? Varane has got worse, Casemiro has gone backwards now. You'd get good money for Bruno still, he's the only one. Wan-Bissaka you aren't getting £50 million for, they aren't getting what they paid for Dalot."

He continued:

"I could go through them all. Garnacho has got value now, but I don't know who comes in? Would you get the same money for Hojlund now? No! Sancho? No! I could keep going if you want. Van de Beek?"

Manchester United are open to letting Raphael Varane leave, while Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Maguire sold in the summer as he does not count on the Englishman.