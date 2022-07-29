"He is an exciting player" - Manchester United told to sign €70 million-rated star as Frenkie de Jong alternative

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Manchester United to target Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong.
The Red Devils have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder and Erik ten Hag's priority target Frenkie de Jong.
Kevin Campbell has urged the Red Devils to consider Lazio midfield powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to De Jong.
Campbell has declared that he is an admirer of the Serbia international, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United.
The former Arsenal great has also termed the 27-year-old as a low-risk signing despite his potentially massive transfer fee.
Campbell told Football Insider:
“He’s a really top player. He has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle as well... If Man United come into town and put the money down, I think Lazio’s ears will really prick up."
“Is it a risk? I don’t think so. I have watched him play. He is an exciting player."
Campbell has insisted that he understands why Ten Hag is obsessed with De Jong, having managed him earlier at Ajax. However, the former Everton striker reckons that Milinkovic-Savic could prove to be a great signing if Manchester United miss out on De Jong.
Campbell added:
“Yes, he has never played in the Premier League before. He might take a little bit of time to adapt, but I’m confident he could cut it here.
“Frenkie de Jong is a player Ten Hag already knows. He knows what he brings and what he can get out of him, so I understand why he would be the preference. But if they cannot get De Jong, Milinkovic-Savic would be a great option.”
Manchester United still have plenty of work to do in the transfer market
Manchester United have added three players to their roster during the summer so far: Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia. However, it is pretty evident that there are still a lot of areas to address in the transfer market.
The Red Devils have set their sights on a new central midfielder, which is evident from their chase for De Jong. If they fail to land the Dutchman, Milinkovic-Savic could be a solid option in the middle of the park.
The Serbian has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A over the years and looks more than ready for a move to the Premier League.