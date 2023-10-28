Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to battle for 24-year-old Atletico Madrid target after impressive performances – Reports

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly set to battle it out against each other to sign Atletico Madrid target Sebastian Caceres.

Caceres, 24, has lately emerged as a subject of interest for a number of clubs due to his rise to fame under Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa. He has started five games for his national team under the ex-Leeds United manager, helping them win three times and lose just one match.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with heading and aggression, Caceres has also shone for CF America at club level. He has featured in 109 overall games for them, contributing three goals and two assists.

According to 90min, Manchester United and Tottenham have both been monitoring Caceres' performances throughout this year. They are believed to face competition from other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and West Ham United in their pursuit of the star.

Even outside of England, Caceres has a lot of potential suitors. He has drawn the attention of Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Girona, Atalanta, RC Lens, LOSC Lille, TSG Hoffenheim and Union Berlin of late. He is also being scouted by Portuguese pair Porto and SC Braga.

Should Caceres decide to move to Manchester United, he would emerge as a fine squad option for them. He could displace Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in their club's pecking order if he settles in well.

On the other hand, Caceres could get comparatively more first-team action should he opt to join Ange Postecoglou's side. He would push for a starting spot alongside Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Pundit states Erik ten Hag should apologise to Manchester United player Harry Maguire

Manchester United star Harry Maguire, who was linked with a £30 million move to West Ham United last August, has recently impressed with his great performances this season. He has helped his team win all of their last three matches, netting the winner in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League Group A win against FC Copenhagen.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood shared his two cents on Maguire's situation at Old Trafford. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Harry Maguire was getting shoved out the door and you could see that the manager was trying to edge him out but he didn't want to leave. He probably looked around the dressing room, saw how flaky the others in his position were and decided that he'd eventually get some minutes. I think he will play a lot more now."

Urging United boss Erik ten Hag to offer an apology, Sherwood also said:

"I think Erik ten Hag owes him an apology."

Maguire, 30, could next play for Manchester United in their league clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 29).