Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a problem for the Red Devils, Newcastle United interested in star striker, and more - 10th October 2021

Manchester United welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils have since seen their prodigal son pick up where he left off 12 years ago.

However, a former Dutch footballer has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo has created a problem for Manchester United since his arrival. In other news, Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a Red Devils striker.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 10 October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a problem for Manchester United

Danny Blind believes Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a problem at Manchester United

Former Dutch footballer Danny Blind believes Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a problem at Manchester United. The Portuguese has been in fine form since arriving at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in six games for the Red Devils.

However, Blind has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo has hurt the balance of the team. The Dutchman went on to cite an example of the Portuguese’s lack of pressing as an issue that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to sort out immediately.

“You are not going to change Cristiano any more in his thinking and his approach of the game. So Solskjaer will have to come up with a playing style of his team where Cristiano can still flourish and the team can still put their opponent under pressure.”

Blind went on to point out that Manchester United have lost their orientation with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

“Cristiano has come back and scored some important goals. But his presence in the team requires a different way of thinking tactically. Normally, you would expect that the striker is the first man to chase the defenders of the opposition. He will run from one defender to the other. But the team has lost its orientation. They are not in their confident structure now Ronaldo is up front,” said Blind.

Newcastle United interested in Edinson Cavani

Newcastle United are interested in Edinson Cavani.

Newcastle United are interested in Edinson Cavani, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Magpies are preparing for a huge squad overhaul following the arrival of their new owners and have turned their attention to the Uruguayan striker.

Cavani has struggled for game time since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. He impressed in the 2020-21 campaign, netting 17 goals for the Red Devils across all competitions.

The Uruguayan could be forced to consider his future unless his situation improves in the coming months. Newcastle are hoping to convince Cavani to spearhead their attack. The Magpies are ready to take the forward to St. James’ Park in January as a temporary fix.

Manchester United star urged to leave Old Trafford

Ian Wright has urged Donny van de Beek to end his association with Manchester United.

Ian Wright has urged Donny van de Beek to end his association with Manchester United. The Arsenal legend has claimed the Dutchman will never flourish at Old Trafford and believes he should leave in search of regular game time.

“The signing was wrong. At this stage, I’ve not seen him play three games on the spin for Man United. It’s gone wrong. He’s got to get out of there because it’s not going to work for him at Man United. He’s not going to get the opportunity to play and he should be playing because he’s a fantastic player,” said Wright.

