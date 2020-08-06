Manchester United transfer news roundup: Dortmund dismisses Sancho speculation, Tahith Chong wants to leave and more: 6 August 2020

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad depth this transfer window as there exists a gulf in class between their starters and the rest of the squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in players in a number of positions and the Red Devils have been linked with several top players.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 6 August 2020

Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on a permanent deal

🔝 | ANNOUNCEMENT@Alexis_Sanchez has joined Inter on a free transfer 👇https://t.co/2IbrSjiogi — Inter (@Inter_en) August 6, 2020

Inter Milan announced earlier today that Alexis Sanchez has now joined the club on a permanent basis. Sanchez had been on loan at Inter Milan from Manchester United. The Chilean had a disappointing time after joining the Red Devils and was deemed surplus to requirements by Solskjaer.

Manchester United posted a farewell message for Sanchez that read,

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.

Tahith Chong's agent confirms player wants to leave Manchester United

Tahith Chong ignored interest from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona to sign a new a contract with Manchester United in March. However, now the player has decided to move on and his agent Erkan Alkan has opened the door for a move to Germany for his client with Werder Bremen interested.

Alkan told Bild,

“Tahith would like to go to the Bundesliga. We’ll talk to Manchester United about it on Thursday."

Frank Baumann, the Werder Bremen Sporting Director, had earlier confirmed the Bundesliga side's interest in Chong.

"[Chong] is very fast, he comes in from the wing - he fits our profile.

"We can add two or three more players. Borrowing guys from top clubs like this can make sense to us. Because of our situation, he's a player who could be interesting."

Dortmund CEO dismisses Sancho speculation

In what could be quite disheartening news for Manchester United fans, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has now said that there has been no contact over a possible deal for Sancho and that the Englishman is expected to stay at the club beyond the season.

He said,

"So far there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho,"

"Also not indirectly or through intermediaries."

Hans-Joachim Watzke: “So far, there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho.



“Also not indirectly or through alleged intermediaries." — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 5, 2020

Latest reports are claiming that Borussia Dortmund expects Manchester United to show up with a below par offer for the youngster which is bound to get dismissed. They claim that Ed Woodward would be doing it to save face.