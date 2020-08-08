Manchester United have been in resurgent form following the Covid break and clinched the 3rd place on the Premier League table thereby qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. However, the Red Devils are looking to do some serious business in the transfer window in order to increase their squad depth.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 7 August 2020.

Lille waiting on Manchester United offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes in action against Everton

Manchester United will not be forced to rush into a deal for LOSC Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Duncan Castles. Arsenal and Everton are also in the hunt for the youngster but Lille are in no hurry to sell as they know United's focus currently lies on Sancho.

Duncan Castle said in the Transfer Window Podcast,

"The sense I get is [Lille are] quite relaxed about this,"

"They're confident they'll get their money, they're not particularly bothered which club they sell to as long as they get their money, and they're prepared to take their time and let the process run through to where the decision comes from, where the best offer comes from.

"I think they're also conscious that Manchester United are also still playing European football and might not hurry the process because of that.

"Obviously Manchester United have got a lot of focus on Jadon Sancho at the moment."

Castles added that Magalhaes wants to play in the Premier League and the Champions League which is good news for Manchester United.

"In terms of what the player wants to do, the guidance I have is he's very keen to play in the Premier League,"

"He's keen to play Champions League again, obviously he played Champions League this season with Lille.

Borussia Dortmund want at least €100 million as initial payment

Jadon Sancho

Despite Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund being reportedly confident over agreeing on a deal, things continue to remain complicated on the Jadon Sancho front. Dharmesh Sheth, talking to the Transfer Talk Podcast (via Sky Sports) revealed that Dortmund won't let the youngster leave unless they get €100 million as an initial amount.

"Man Utd want Jadon Sancho. Sancho wants to go to Man Utd and there appears to be a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

"That's the straightforward bit - but we have a game of poker because United won't be held to ransom; they feel Dortmund's asking price of €120m is too high in the current climate and are now looking at alternatives, though I think you have to take that bit with a pinch of salt.

"Dortmund are simply not interested in negotiating on the price and are believed to want as much as €100m of that fee as an initial payment up front.

Borussia Dortmund are ready to offer Jadon Sancho a new contract with a big pay rise, according to Bild 🤑



They will give Man Utd until Monday to meet their €120m valuation 😨 pic.twitter.com/HiiWCNbDHC — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2020

Manchester United remain interested in Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis had reiterated that the club won't sell their star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly unless a club meets their €90 million valuation. As per the latest reports, that seems to be the only reason why Manchester United are not going all out to sign him.

United are currently focused on bringing Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford. That is a deal that will cost the Red Devils a lot of money. As such, they won't be able to launch an offer for Koulibaly but the report adds that Solskjaer continues to be an admirer of the 29-year-old and that he is still seen as a target.