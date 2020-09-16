Manchester United have work to do in the transfer window as they look to sign a forward. The Red Devils remain hopeful of agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, but it seems unlikely before the last week of the window.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 16th September, 2020.

Inter Milan prepare swap deal for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling

Inter Milan are preparing to propose a swap deal for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, with winger Ivan Perišić moving in the other direction, according to FC Inter News. Smalling spent last season at Serie A side AS Roma and looked set to join them permanently, only for the move to fall through.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Roma and Manchester United failed to agree on a fee for Smalling, forcing the Italian giants to look elsewhere. The England international also attracted attention from Premier League side Newcastle.

Inter are looking to replace the Milan Skriniar, who has attracted interest from Ligue 1 champions PSG. The two clubs (United and Inter) have had a good working relationship in the recent past with the transfers of Romelu Lukaka, Ashley Young, and Alexis Sanchez.

Both the players are valued around €15 million and Perisic could prove to be an exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, as a deal for Jadon Sancho looks unlikely to happen at this stage. Perisic was close to a move to Old Trafford under the management of Jose Mourinho, but the two clubs failed to agree on a fee.

Advertisement

Manchester United exploring move for Atalanta winger Amad Traore

Manchester United are exploring a move for 18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traore, according to the Manchester Evening News. Traore became the club's youngest goalscorer when he scored in a 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

United looking at possibility of doing a deal for Atalanta winger Amad Traore amid competition before deadline day #mufc https://t.co/KRXFzYTL6W — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 16, 2020

The youngster was part of the Udinese squad which played PSG and has been in and around the first team for the Serie A side. The Ivory Coast-born winger has been linked with a loan move to Parma.

A right-winger by trade, Manchester United have reportedly tracked Traore for a considerable period and are wary of interest from other clubs. The winger, however, isn't likely to be an alternative to Sancho due to his lack of first-team experience.

Ferran Torres snubbed a move to Manchester United in favour of Manchester City

Ferran Torres snubbed a move to Manchester United before eventually signing for Manchester City for a reported £21 million fee, according to Daily Star.

Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Ferran Torres are on the shortlist for the Golden Boy award for best Under-21 footballer in Europe. United's Mason Greenwood's also nominated, as is Liverpool's Neco Williams #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/aKtctx3MWC — North West News (@HeartNWNews) September 16, 2020

The report suggests that Ole Gunner Solskjaer contacted the Spain international, but he preferred to join City instead due to the club's sporting project.