Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Inter offer crucial Alexis Sanchez update, Red Devils preparing mass clearout and more - 17th July 2020

It is expected to be a busy transfer window for Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjær looks to overhaul his current squad to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Here are the rumours and quotes regarding player transfers from 17th July 2020.

Inter Milan president confirms Alexis Sanchez interest

Alexis Sanchez, who seems to have rekindled his form after yet another injury-laden season in the Serie A, is finally turning heads.

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta confirmed after the game against SPAL that the Italian giants will look to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

"We aren’t discovering him today, he’s now showing his quality. Manchester United owns his rights, we’ll evaluate the situation while knowing he must be purchased".

The former Arsenal man has been restricted to 17 league appearances due to a knee injury, contributing three goals and eight assists. However, the Chilean seems to be getting back to his best and has been in good form since the restart.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte described him as an 'extra weapon,' as they aim to sign him permanently in the coming months.

"He was coming from two bad seasons, but I knew who we were going to get. He basically came on loan, a pity for the ankle injury that cost him the operation"

Alexis Sanchez scored against SPAL for FC Internazionale in the Serie A

"His future? It is right to talk about it with the club, but he is a rediscovered footballer, with the right hunger. He suffered a lot, he is now well, he is an extra weapon for us"

The Chilean is on loan at the Serie A side till the end of the league season. However, a recent report in the Mirror suggests that the Nerazzurri are looking to extend the deal till the end of the Europa League campaign.

Manchester United are planning a summer window clearout

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are looking to sell as many as six first-team players in the upcoming transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will reportedly look to part ways with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo and Diego Dalot - all of whom have either been on loan or in the fringes of the squad since he arrived at the club.

Smalling and Sanchez might be snapped up Roma and Inter respectively, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils get significant offers for the rest of the players.

Ryan Giggs feels Manchester United are three players short of challenging

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs thinks that his old side are close to challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title. However, the Welshman believes the Red Devils are 2-3 players short.

"I still think we’re off City and Liverpool by two or three players. But Ole has done really, really well in the two transfer windows he’s had."

"Good characters are coming in. You see [Bruno] Fernandes, he looks like a leader, he looks like a character. [Harry] Maguire, he’s their captain."

Chris Waddle warns Allan Saint-Maximin off Manchester United move

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been warned off a move to Manchester United by club legend Chris Waddle.

"He's 23 and his name is starting to be linked with other clubs. I see Manchester United have been mentioned and maybe there's a bit too much agent talk going on, but I don't think now is the time for him to be worrying about that"

"That would be pointless. You have to play. I'll say it time and again. What would be the point of starting a couple of FA Cup matches and making 20 appearances as a substitute?"

Manchester United are in the market for a right-sided winger, with Jadon Sancho being touted as the first choice target in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Frenchman's form could make the Red Devils consider him if they are unable to agree a deal with Dortmund.