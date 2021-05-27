Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba offered to European giants, Red Devils target opens up on transfer interest, and more — 26th May, 2021

Manchester United suffered a horrendous end to their 2020-21 campaign as they lost the UEFA Europa League final to Villarreal. Gerard Moreno's first-half opener was cancelled out by Edinson Cavani's equaliser before the hour mark. The game went past extra time and right up until the eleventh pair of penalty-takers. David de Gea ultimately saw his spot-kick saved by Geronimo Rulli, which handed the Yellow Submarine their first major European trophy.

The Red Devils will now depart for international duty with the UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America on the horizon.

Here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news roundup.

AS Roma to reject Nemanja Matic

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite being on Jose Mourinho's list of targets for the upcoming transfer window, AS Roma are reportedly set to reject the signing of Nemanja Matic. The Serb, who has two years left on his contract, could be available for roughly €10m this summer. However, a reunion with his two-time manager is seemingly off the table.

The report suggests that Matic's salary is deemed too high, due to which they will reject his signing. The 32-year-old is currently believed to be on a net salary of €7m-per-season. Matic has also largely been a second-string player for the Red Devils, accumulating just under 1700 minutes across 36 games in all competitions.

Paul Pogba to be offered to Paris Saint-Germain

With just a year left on his current contract, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba's long-term future is very much up in the air. The Frenchman had a decent 2020-21 season as well, racking up five goals and six assists in the league and in Europe. However, Manchester United would want to sort out his future at the earliest possible to avoid losing him on a free in 2022.

67% - Paul Pogba has the best touch for a big man - players over 6 foot tall - In the Premier League this season. Control. pic.twitter.com/7ct4hQiiSZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

A new report from France suggests that his notorious super-agent Mino Raiola has 'offered' Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain. The former French champions have been linked with Pogba in the past and are possibly one of the only few clubs who can afford the 28-year-old. Pogba has also been linked with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

Raphinha responds to Manchester United and Liverpool speculation

Fulham v Leeds United - Premier League

Leeds United forward Raphinha has opened up on the rumours that have linked him with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool. The Brazilian has had an excellent debut campaign in England, setting up six goals and nine assists in his 30 league games so far.

Rumours have suggested that his excellent season hasn't gone unnoticed, with both the Red Devils and the Reds monitoring his situation. When asked about the alleged interest from these clubs, Raphinha expressed;

"It is difficult to define how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing me. I grew up watching these teams on television. I saw Rooney, Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also saw Gerrard, as well as others like Henry, Deco, Lampard."

Raphinha’s debut Premier League season by numbers:



213 penalty area entries

165 crosses

67 shots

64 chances created

56 take-ons

24 shots on target

12 big chances created

9 assists

6 goals



What a signing. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/rw5E2IcayL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 23, 2021

The 24-year-old added,

"There are many players of such quality that it is difficult to say if I have mirrored one of them. I think I mirrored the championship, you know? I loved watching and dreamed of playing here. And today I’m making people happy with my football."

Raphinha, who joined Marcelo Bielsa's side from Stade Rennais, also went on to reveal that he has 'great friends' in both sides. He cited the likes of his former Sporting CP team-mate Bruno Fernandes and compatriots Alex Telles and Fred at Manchester United. Raphinha then namedropped Alisson Becker, Fabinho Tavares, and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool.

Also read: Club identify replacement for Red Devils target, star midfielder linked with Serie A switch, and more