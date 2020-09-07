Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Porto star's agent flies in to discuss €30 million deal, Arsenal join Manchester United in race for La Liga star and more: 7 September 2020

Manchester United are expected to oversee a lot of business over the next few weeks as they ramp up their transfer activity. The Red Devils have signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax and continue to be linked with several high-profile stars.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 7 September 2020.

Darren Fletcher hails Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher is all praise for the Red Devils' latest acquisition Donny van de Beek. Speaking to Manutd.com, Darren Fletcher said that he believes the Dutchman will be a great addition to the side.

“He’s a top-class player and I think he’s a fantastic signing.

“For somebody at his age, for that price, I think it’s a no-brainer.

“I saw him during Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season [in 2018/19], he was probably one of the catalysts for that.

“What I like about him is his flexibility in midfield. He understands when he needs to be a No10 and what he has to do and he understands when he has to be a box-to-box midfielder; he’s got that Ajax upbringing in him and is a cultured footballer.

“I just think he’s a great addition and he seems like a great guy as well, given the way he’s been treated since leaving Ajax and how everyone has spoken about him.”

Darren Fletcher on Donny van de Beek:



Arsenal join Manchester United in race for Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon is all set to depart Real Madrid after being deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane. According to Sky Sports News journalist Alvaro Montero, Sergio Reguilon has three options on his table.

“There are two options, Arsenal and Manchester United, also Sevilla here in Spain.

“Real Madrid wants to sell him but with a buying back option so in case he has a good season like he did in Sevilla, Real Madrid can sign him again next year.

“The question is that the player, Sergio Reguillon, likes the idea of playing in the Premier League – United and Arsenal will be the options.

“But it is a problem of money.”

Agent of Alex Telles jets in to hold talks with Manchester United

FC Porto's Alex Telles

Though Sergio Reguilon continues to be linked with Manchester United, Alex Telles is more likely to fill in at the left-back slot as his agent flies in to discuss a €30 million move.

Reguilon has reportedly been offered to Manchester United but he does not exactly fit the profile that United are looking for. Porto left-back Alex Telles is reportedly Manchester United's primary target and A Bola claim that the 27-year-old's agent is now in Manchester to hold talks with the club.

The report adds that Alex Telles will be available for €30 million.