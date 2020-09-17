Manchester United are due to play their first game in the Premier League against Crystal Palace with Donny van de Beek the only new addition to the team. The transfer window is progressively becoming Jadon Sancho or bust for the Red Devils.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 17th September 2020...

Manchester United considering Serie A midfielder available on a free transfer

Manchester United are considering the signing of former Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira on a free transfer, according to Teamtalk. The 33-year-old's contract was terminated by the Italian champions with one year left to go on the deal.

Khedira was a subject of United interest during his time at Real Madrid, however, a move for him seems curious at this point. The Red Devils have a well-balanced midfielder after the arrival of Donny van de Beek.

Sami Khedira is on the verge of leaving Juventus.



✍️ @romeoagresti — Goal News (@GoalNews) September 15, 2020

Khedira suffered from injuries last season in Italy, restricting his playing time for the Old Lady. With the emergence of talented midfielders from the academy such as Ethan Galbraith, the Germany international sounds surplus to requirements.

Rio Ferdinand frustrated by Manchester United's transfer window

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been frustrated by the lack of transfers to and from Old Trafford in the current window. The Red Devils have just managed the signing of Van de Beek from Ajax and recently missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham.

Jadon Sancho of England in action

Advertisement

The former Leeds defender echoed what all Manchester United fans have been thinking during the window:

"Frank (Lampard) has made signing players like it's the norm, like it's easy – water off a duck's back. The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business compared to say my team Man United… there is no noise, there's nothing going on, all you're seeing is bang – deal. A little bit of talk, bang-deal. That is what's frustrating for me and all the Man United fans. Sancho was talked about months ago. Still not done, it's so frustrating. I'm not saying deals are easy to be done but Chelsea are showing deals can be done if you put the money down and it's all done in the right way."

Chris Smalling frustrated by the breakdown of AS Roma move

United defender Chris Smalling has been frustrated by a lack of movement in his move to Serie A with AS Roma (according to Sport Witness). The Romans have bought Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla. United have failed to agree on a deal with the Italian giants, prompting them to pursue another signing.

Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have been training away from the main United squad, amid exit rumours #mufc https://t.co/pIh0s0hJhB pic.twitter.com/ZoTj5eCylK — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 16, 2020

Smalling had reportedly rejected a number of moves from top-flight clubs in the Premier League to seek an exit to the club he spent a successful year on loan last season.