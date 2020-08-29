Manchester United is yet to make their first signing of this transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had delivered on his promise of finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. However, a month into the window, it remains to be seen whether the Manchester United board is going to back him.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 29 August 2020.

Manchester United set to make last minute swoop for Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali

As per reports, Manchester United are eyeing a last minute swoop for Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. Inter Milan are reportedly close to signing the Brescia star initially on loan with an option to buy him at the end of the loan spell for over £30 million.

Manchester United is also looking to revitalize their core and Tonali would be a cheap and long-term solution to their midfield woes.

Joel Pereira joins Huddersfield Town on loan

Manchester United v Burton Albion - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Huddersfield on loan, the club has confirmed. The 24-year-old will head out of Old Trafford temporarily following the return of Dean Henderson from Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Pereira has made only 3 senior appearances for Manchester United with the last of those coming in 2017 against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

A warm welcome to Joel Pereira, signed on loan from @ManUtd #htafc pic.twitter.com/vDJPlaKv2Z — Huddersfield Town Family 🇪🇸💙🇪🇸 (@htafc_family) August 29, 2020

Manchester United contact Ajax for Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United has reportedly made contact over a potential deal for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has been one of Ajax's standout performers over the past couple of seasons and favours a move to Barcelona over all else.

However, his decision is contingent on that of Lionel Messi's. Should Lionel Messi move on from Barcelona, then Van de Beek won't be as keen to join the Catalans and would rather move to Manchester United.

Messi has grown frustrated at Barcelona over their poor recruitment and is also reportedly unhappy about appointing Ronald Koeman as the new manager. He has told the club he wants to leave and if he does not kick on at the Camp Nou beyond this transfer window, it looks like Manchester United will stand to benefit from it.

#mufc and Tottenham have initiated contact for Donny van de Beek [Sport via @Sport_Witness] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 29, 2020

Ed Woodward determined to sign Jack Grealish this transfer window

Jack Grealish

Manchester United has been stalling on pursuing a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish as they had prioritized the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Seeing as how that has now come to an impasse, the Old Trafford outfit has reportedly turned their attention to Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils need to improve their squad depth if they're to mount a challenge on all fronts next season as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all look formidable at the moment. Aston Villa have been holding out for £75 million for their star man.

Grealish can come in and provide competition for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba and his versatility will allow him to slot in on the flanks as well- something that will excite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he has been trying to find quality players who can play out wide.