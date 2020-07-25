Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils target PSG star, club set to bid for Juventus midfielder and more - 25th July 2020

Manchester United are likely to have a busy transfer window, with a number of players expected to move in and out of Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has restored the fortunes of the 13-time Premier League champions and will look to add to his squad to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here is the latest from the back pages regarding Manchester United on 25th July 2020 -

Manchester United want central defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United want Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who is available for a fee of £22.5million, claim Daily Record. The report suggests that Manchester United's chief executive has already contacted the French club for the Brazilian defender.

According to reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer priorities signing a new centre-back for the summer transfer window and is keeping close tabs on #Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. #MUFC — SBOBET (@SBOBET) July 25, 2020

A left-footed centre-half who is known for his sharp distribution, Magalhaes made 30 appearances for Lille this season, and has attracted interest from a host of clubs including Everton, Inter Milan and Napoli. The 22-year-old is known for his prowess in the air and might be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire.

Manchester United are also reportedly looking to sell central defenders Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones.

Manchester United want former Everton man Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of former Everton defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The Red Devils are short of defensive midfielders, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay all considered to be box to box midfielders.

The Senegalese international moved to PSG last season for a fee of £29m, with the French giants reportedly willing to cash in 30-year-old. According to Birmingham Live, PSG don't consider the former Premier League man to be a long term option and Manchester United are willing to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford. The report further suggests that Wolves are also interested in him.

However, Gueye, speaking earlier in the season, admitted that there are no immediate plans to leave Paris:

"In the world of football, we are never sure of anything,” he said. “But I am often in contact with Leonardo, the club, and there has never been the question of a departure or transfer in our discussions. There is enough respect between us to be able to say things if there was something to be said."

Manchester United don't want to extend Alexis Sanchez loan

Manchester United have refused to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan for another season, says Italian media house Sempreinter. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to extend the Chilean's loan because they don't want to face him in the Europa League (which is a possibility if Inter and United reach the final) and are looking for permanent buyers.

The Italian giants are reportedly looking to keep the forward at San Siro and are willing to offer another 31-year-old, Ivan Perisic, in a swap deal. Manchester United value the former Arsenal man at around £18 million.

Manchester United to make Adrien Rabiot bid

Manchester United are going to make a bid of around £28 million for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer, according to a TuttoJuve report. The midfielder has recently regained some of the form which made the Italian giants sign the former PSG man.

That's how you score your first goal in Juventus! 👏



Adrien Rabiot drives the ball from his own half and finishes the solo run with an unbelievable strike!#LiveOnStrive pic.twitter.com/yA9Hx4LSwl — Strive Sport (@strivesport) July 7, 2020

Arsenal have also been linked to 25-year-old, however, it is unclear if the Italian giants are willing to part with him given his improvement since the restart.