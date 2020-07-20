After being defeated by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United's weaknesses have been laid bare. The gulf in class between Manchester United's first choice starters and substitutes is alarming and this underlines the importance of roping in some solid players in the transfer window.

As the Red Devils continue to be linked with some big names and today, we bring you all the top transfer news and rumours involving the Old Trafford outfit, here:

Manchester United hopeful of announcing 3 academy signings soon

Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of announcing the signings of Marc Jurado, Alvaro Fernandez, and Isak Hansen-Aaroen. United had announced the latest acquisitions of Joe Hugill from Sunderland and Radek Vitek from Sigma Olomouc last week.

🔴🔴According to MEN Sport, Manchester United are hopeful of announcing the academy signings of Marc Jurado from Barcelona, Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid, and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.#MUFCunite

[📷:Getty images] pic.twitter.com/aUiUZii8C7 — MUFC unite (@MUFCunite) July 20, 2020

Now they are waiting for international clearance to be granted to the trio of Jurado, Fernandez and Hansen-Aaroen. Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez have already posted their farewell messages to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, on their social media accounts.

As per reports, Jurado rejected a 3-year deal at Barcelona to sign for Manchester United.

Manchester United still interested in Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is an 18-year-old left-back

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United remain interested in Sporting Lisbon teenager Nuno Mendes. The Red Devils have reportedly been monitoring the youngster for a while.

Nuno Mendes on his starting debut:



78% passing accuracy

5 tackles

5 interceptions

3 clearences

9/15 duels won

4/8 long balls

1/2 crosses

1 key pass

1 penalty won



Super solid game for him. He turns 18 tomorrow, bright future for him 🦁 pic.twitter.com/VcbWTt57dI — Sporting Academy (@SportingCPYouth) June 18, 2020

The 18-year-old only recently made his debut for the Sporting Lisbon senior team. However, he has a release clause that stands at £40 million.

Manchester United's bitter rivals Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Nuno Mendes.

Manchester United to launch bid for Jadon Sancho next week

Jadon Sancho would fit right in at Manchester United

Ed Woodward is reportedly all set to get busy in the transfer market. After recognizing the need for squad depth, the United board have decided that they want Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford at the earliest.

Sancho is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top target this summer. Manchester United are yet to be defeated in the Premier League post restart and that's owing to the availability of all their best players. Should the Red Devils get one of their starters injured, they would find it hard to replicate the kind of form they are exhibiting.

Hence, it is important that they recruit at least a couple of top quality players to ramp up the competition inside the squad and help share the load.