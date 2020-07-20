After being defeated by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United's weaknesses have been laid bare. The gulf in class between Manchester United's first choice starters and substitutes is alarming and this underlines the importance of roping in some solid players in the transfer window.
As the Red Devils continue to be linked with some big names and today, we bring you all the top transfer news and rumours involving the Old Trafford outfit, here:
Manchester United hopeful of announcing 3 academy signings soon
Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of announcing the signings of Marc Jurado, Alvaro Fernandez, and Isak Hansen-Aaroen. United had announced the latest acquisitions of Joe Hugill from Sunderland and Radek Vitek from Sigma Olomouc last week.
Now they are waiting for international clearance to be granted to the trio of Jurado, Fernandez and Hansen-Aaroen. Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez have already posted their farewell messages to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, on their social media accounts.
As per reports, Jurado rejected a 3-year deal at Barcelona to sign for Manchester United.
Manchester United still interested in Nuno Mendes
According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United remain interested in Sporting Lisbon teenager Nuno Mendes. The Red Devils have reportedly been monitoring the youngster for a while.
The 18-year-old only recently made his debut for the Sporting Lisbon senior team. However, he has a release clause that stands at £40 million.
Manchester United's bitter rivals Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Nuno Mendes.
Manchester United to launch bid for Jadon Sancho next week
Ed Woodward is reportedly all set to get busy in the transfer market. After recognizing the need for squad depth, the United board have decided that they want Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford at the earliest.
Sancho is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top target this summer. Manchester United are yet to be defeated in the Premier League post restart and that's owing to the availability of all their best players. Should the Red Devils get one of their starters injured, they would find it hard to replicate the kind of form they are exhibiting.
Hence, it is important that they recruit at least a couple of top quality players to ramp up the competition inside the squad and help share the load.Published 20 Jul 2020, 19:43 IST