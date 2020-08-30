Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set to sign Dutch midfielder, United join race for Thiago and more: 30 August 2020

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing of this transfer window. However, over the past few days, they look like they have put an end to a period of dormancy and sprung themselves back to life. It looks like Manchester United is going to make some big moves over the course of the next few weeks.

On that note, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving the Red Devils from 30 August 2020.

Manchester United holds talks for Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

Manchester United has reportedly held talks with Aston Villa as they look to strike an agreement to sign Jack Grealish this summer. The Red Devils have ramped up their pursuit of the 24-year-old after their move for Jadon Sancho got stalled.

Aston Villa is reportedly insistent on getting £80 million for the attacking midfielder. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in Grealish due to his versatility as he can play from the right wing as well which is a position that the United manager wants to strengthen this transfer window.

Manchester United join Liverpool in race for Thiago

Thiago in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League

If Liverpool doesn't get their act straight and pay up soon, they run the risk of losing out on the chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara to Manchester United, as per reports.

Advertisement

Bayern has issued a warning of sorts to Liverpool telling them that Thiago is available to be signed by other clubs as well.

A new message to Liverpool by Rummenigge = €30M bid expected soon - if they don’t pay, Thiago is on the market also for other clubs... 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #Thiago https://t.co/QNgYiDLobS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

According to reports, Manchester United has also joined the race to sign the 30-year-old and it is now a two horse race for the Spaniard's signature.

Manchester United favourites to sign Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United has reportedly been in contact with Donny van de Beek's agents for weeks now and have been scouting him for many months. The Dutchman would also love to move to the Premier League and is currently waiting on Manchester United to make a bid.

Barcelona is the only other big club that was credited with an interest in Van de Beek. However, they have been rather quiet on this front leaving United the favourites to sign him up.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Ajax and Manchester United have a great working relationship and that the former is aware of the Red Devils' interest in the player and are willing to let Van de Beek leave should any club match the asking price of €40 milion.

Ajax have excellent relationship with Manchester United - they already know how much Man Utd are interested in Donny van de Beek. But they’re still waiting for an official bid to be submitted. Barcelona are so quiet by weeks on VdB. 🔴 #MUFC #Ajax #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

According to a report from Sport, Donny van de Beek has already told his teammates that he is leaving to join Manchester United.