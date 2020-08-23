Manchester United are yet to make any significant headway in the transfer market, with Alexis Sanchez being the only first-team player making a transfer so far in this window.

With the Premier League set to start in just over three weeks, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to get players through the door as soon as possible.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 23rd August 2020.

Manchester United submit £27million bid for Douglas Costa

Manchester United have submitted a £27million bid for winger Douglas Costa, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The right-winger has been out of favour at Juventus, with new manager Andrea Pirlo looking to generate funds for incoming transfers.

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a €30million bid for Juventus winger Douglas Costa, who is apparently not in Andrea Pirlo's plans.



Full story: https://t.co/nJmWPJC2nQ pic.twitter.com/jMgluQIKcS — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) August 23, 2020

The Brazilian, who has played for major European sides Bayern Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk, is now 28-years-old and reportedly looking for regular game time. Manchester United have, quite publicly, pursued Jadon Sancho this window, with the club yet to agree on a deal for the England international.

Manchester United to loan out goalkeeper Matej Kovar for the 2020/21 season

Advertisement

Manchester United have been blessed with a lot of talent in the goalkeeping department, with 20-year-old Matej Kovar knocking on the proverbial door at Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper, who has come through the youth ranks at Carrington, has performed admirably this season for the U23s as they got promoted to the first division.

Matej Kovar of Manchester United U21 during the EFL Trophy

Swindon Town have been credited with an interest in the Czech shot-stopper, making him the third player to seek a loan move to gain more experience.

Tahith Chong has made the switch to Werder Bremen and Aliou Traore has moved to French second division side SM Caen.

Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard linked with a move to Coventry City

Manchester United centre-back Di'Shon Bernard has been linked with a move to Coventry City, as per Coventry Telegraph. The youngster made his first-team debut this season away to LASK, as he partnered Axel Tuanzebe at the back.

#ManUtd defender Di'Shon Bernard attracting interest from #HTAFC Huddersfield and Coventry #PUSB plus a team in Belgium. #MUFC to decide if he goes on loan for season or permanent deal — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 20, 2020

Although injuries have halted his progress this season, Bernard was one of the standout players in the U-23s towards the beginning of the season. The report suggests that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to decide whether he wants to let the youngster leave on loan or permanently.

The head of academy Nicky Butt has admitted he wants some of the youngsters to go out and play 'men's football', with United appointing a loan manager this season. Speaking earlier in the season Butt said;

"I’d want to go and play men’s football as well. You do come to a point in the reserves where you bypass that and it does become too easy for you. It becomes a bit lethargic and you also want to push the younger ones up."

"But then also the flip-side of it is you don’t want to dive into the wrong spell or wrong club. [You might] end up thinking ‘I’ve made a complete error here, I’m going to lose six months, I’m going to lose a year of my football, I’m at the wrong club’. So you’ve got to be very careful."

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United plotting surprise swoop for Juventus star Aaron Ramsey