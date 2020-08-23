According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer. The Welsh international endured a tough first season in Turin, as he struggled for form and consistency under Maurizio Sarri.

However, with the Italian manager relieved of his duties and replaced with Andrea Pirlo, Juventus could part ways with several squad players to rebuild their squad. Ramsey has been mentioned as one of the players who could leave the club this summer, with Manchester United interested in securing his signature.

Juventus would demand a transfer fee of £22.5 million, which is reportedly seen as an acceptable figure by the Red Devils. However, Ramsey is amongst the highest-paid players in Serie A, and his wages could be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

The 29-year-old joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer and made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri, scoring five goals.

Over the years, Ramsey has been lauded for his intelligence and game awareness, while his goalscoring ability and late runs into the box are also a feature of his gameplay.

Manchester United monitoring Ramsey's situation at Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has endured a difficult start to his Juventus career

Manchester United are desperate to add more quality to their squad this season, having secured a third-place finish on the final day of the Premier League season. The Red Devils, however, lost three cup finals and finished trophyless for the third season running, a fact that is not acceptable for a club of their stature.

The likes of Jack Grealish and David Brooks have also been linked with the club, while Jadon Sancho is the Red Devils' top target this summer. Ramsey's availability could throw a spanner into the works of Manchester United's transfer plans, but the Welshman could stay on at Juventus.

With Pirlo at the helm, it remains to be seen if a player of Ramsey's skillset is needed at the club, as Juventus look to trim their ageing squad and let go of a few high-profile names.

Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira could have their contracts terminated in the coming weeks, while Blaise Matuidi has already sealed a move to Inter Miami CF. Additionally, the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa could also be moved on by Juventus this summer to make way for fresh faces.

