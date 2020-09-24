Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in talks to sign 124-goal Serie A winger available for cut-price, club wants United to pay player's release clause and more - 24th September 2020

Manchester United have had an underwhelming transfer window, struggling to sell players and thus making just the one signing this window. The Red Devils have around 10 days before the transfer window closes to make necessary additions to the first team.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 24th September 2020

Manchester United in talks to land Ivan Perisic

Manchester United are favourites to land Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to TeamTalk. Perisic was on loan at Bayern Munich last season, winning the treble with the Bundesliga side.

The Red Devils were reportedly offered a swap deal for the Croatian earlier in the window, with Inter interested in Chris Smalling. The report suggests that the Premier League club has been 'in talks' with Perisic's representatives.

Inter Milan want to sell the 31-year-old as opposed to loaning him out for another season. Manchester United face competition from PSG for his signature, with PSG sporting director Leonardo, having contacted the Italian side.

Jesse Lingard's representatives talking to multiple clubs

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard's agents are talking to multiple sides in England and Europe, according to Sky Sports. The Manchester United youth graduate has lost his place in the starting lineup and has just one year left in his contract.

The report confirms that United are yet to receive an offer for the 27-year-old. The Red Devils are looking to sell players this window to make space for new additions into the team.

Ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole has urged the England international to pursue a move away from Old Trafford with Tottenham reportedly interested in his signature.

I think everyone has a role to play, but it’s to what extent you want to play that role. I’m sure he wants to be a starter and I think Jesse would be the first one to admit it’s going to be difficult to start week, week out.

When you’re at that age, you have to turn around to yourself and ask ‘Do you want to be coming off the bench or do you want to be starting week in, week out? So I think if Jesse wants to start or Manchester United are consider selling him, or whatever the situation is, the two parties will no doubt make a decision on it.

Porto want €40 million for Manchester United target Alex Telles

Portuguese side Porto want Manchester United to pay Alex Telles' release clause despite the Brazilian having just one year left in his contract, according to Football Critic. The Red Devils have so far offered £17 million for the left-back, with PSG also interested in his signature.