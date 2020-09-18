Manchester United kickstart their 2020-21 Premier League season tomorrow. So far, they have only completed the signing of Donny van de Beek and the board has been urged from all corners to go on and snap up Solskjaer's top transfer targets before this transfer window is shut.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 18 September 2020.

Manchester United frustrated over social media uproar caused by fans

Ed Woodward

Manchester United are growing frustrated with the social media hysteria that has been birthed in the aftermath of the club missing out on the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon to potential title rivals.

The club reportedly believes that the uproar on social media is creating a cloud of negativity ahead of their season opener on Saturday. Sources have reportedly told ESPN that the club is not happy that the fans believe that they 'missed out' on Bale or Reguilon.

Manchester United had apparently only held preliminary talks with the players and decided to not pursue the deals as they believed that neither would have fit in with their transfer strategy- Bale, as he is 31-years-old and Reguilon because Real Madrid wanted to add a buy-back clause.

Do Manchester United fans have a right to be frustrated this summer?

Paris Saint-Germain frontrunners to sign Alex Telles

Alex Telles

Paris Saint-Germain have dug themselves into a hole owing to a number of suspensions and Juan Bernat's injury. 4 Paris Saint-Germain players are currently suspended and left-back Juan Bernat is now sidelined after crashing into teammate Presnel Kimpembe in their match against Metz.

As such, Thomas Tuchel is running short on players to field and the urgency has caused the Parisians to return to the transfer market to find a solution. This means bad news for Manchester United who have been dilly-dallying on the Alex Telles situation.

Laywin Kurzawa is currently facing a 6-match ban and with Bernat also out, Tuchel wants to sign Alex Telles, according to reports. The report adds that Manchester United will need to ramp up their pursuit of the 27-year-old as Paris Saint-Germain are quite desperate to find a left-back.

Alex Telles | Manchester United ‘lurking’ for signing – PSG now also a possibility.https://t.co/scLCeP6a13 #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 18, 2020

Manchester United looking at Ismaila Sarr as Sancho alternative

Ismaila Sarr

Despite being in the hunt for Jadon Sancho for almost half a year now, it does not look like Manchester United will be able to find a breakthrough. As such, they are now looking elsewhere and have lined up Ismaila Sarr as a potential alternative.

Sancho remains their number one target but they are reportedly prepared to walk away if Borussia Dortmund don't budge. Ismaila Sarr was a bright spot for Watford and one of the few players who impressed for the Hornets in the 2019-20 season where they got relegated.

Liverpool have also been flagged as interested parties. However, it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders will be able to give United a run for their money in the race to sign Sarr after exhausting £30 million of their transfer budget on new signing Thiago Alcantara.

The report claims that intermediaries have gotten in talks to discuss a potential move for Ismaila Sarr from Watford to Manchester United.