Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils trying to convince Barcelona star to join, United considering three players as alternative to Sancho and more: 1 October 2020

Manchester United will need to have an outstanding final few days in the transfer window to escape an avalanche of criticism that seems set to descend upon them. The Red Devils have only been able to sign Donny van de Beek so far and the fanbase is frustrated with the lack of transfer activity.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 1 October 2020.

Manchester United's loan enquiry for Federico Chiesa rejected

Manchester United made a loan enquiry for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa but the Serie A side has turned it down, according to reports. Chiesa, who scored 11 goals and racked up nine assists in the Serie A last term is a target for Manchester United as they look to bolster their attack.

Fiorentina rejected Manchester United's offer as they are only looking for a permanent transfer and are sticking to their £45 million valuation of the 22-year-old.

Manchester United trying to convince Ousmane Dembele to join on loan

As a deal for Jadon Sancho continues to remain elusive, Manchester United are now desperately looking for alternatives and have identified Ousmane Dembele as the ideal candidate. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are trying to convince the Barcelona attacker to join.

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly already rejected moves to Juventus and Liverpool. Manchester United are looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. However, Barcelona want a permanent deal as they're looking to sign Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon.

Manchester United are trying to convince Ousmane Démbélé to join the club after he said no to #LFC [on loan] and to Juve [permanent] on last June.

Meanwhile, #MUFC are negotiating with Barça to sign him on simple loan or with buy option [#FCB were asking for permanent deal]. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

Red Devils consider Cavani, Jovic and Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United are considering Edinson Cavani, Luka Jovic and Ismaila Sarr in addition to Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth. Speaking on The Transfer Show, he said,

"It is thought United are working on at least four alternatives to Sancho. While Cavani and Jovic aren't seen as like-for-like replacements, I think Manchester United's priority is to strengthen the depth of that forward line.

"With Cavani, Man Utd would have to take into account his wages and his age - he's 33 years old - and also the length of the contract he would want at this stage of his career. As for Jovic, the Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane won't rule out a departure. There are reports coming from Italy that he's been offered to Roma.

"Then there is Sarr. If Manchester United fail to get Sancho, Cavani or Jovic, all is not lost because they can still buy Sarr until the domestic deadline on October 16 because Premier League clubs and EFL clubs can still do business after October 5 so they have another 11 days to maybe get a deal done.

"Manchester United's interest in Sarr can almost take a back seat, they can use it as a watching brief just now, unless someone else comes in for him, of course."