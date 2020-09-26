Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Rio Ferdinand names one player United should sign over Sancho, winger attracts attention from rivals and more - 26th September 2020

Manchester United earned their first win of the season in the game against Brighton in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were poor and need a few new signings to galvanise the squad.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 26th September 2020

Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to sign Dayot Upamecano over Jadon Sancho

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United need to prioritise the signing of a centre-back ahead of a winger this season. Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford from the majority of the window.

However, the lack of pace in the centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof has been exploited by both Crystal Palace and Brighton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he might not be investing in a central defender this season, with Eric Bailly back fit.

"I’ve been banging the drum for a long time about buying a centre-half. It’s not going to solve every problem but it’s one of the biggest problems. There’s no dominant centre-half which makes the opposition think ‘I’m going to have to do something today to get any change out of him’."

"You need that if you’re going to win anything. Jadon Sancho is a generational talent who is here to stay, so you can understand the interest, but for me they need a centre-back. Upamecano is young, good on the ball, athletic, strong, mobile, plays every game. He’s one you can see coming in right now."

"Koulibaly has been spoken about for two or three years, he might have missed the boat due to his age. There’s no resale value. Upamecano is the one who jumps out to me, when I watched the Champions League last year, he was the one who stood out to me. If you sign Jadon Sancho, I think you still have the same problems as last season."

Leeds want Daniel James on loan

Leeds want Manchester United winger Daniel James on loan, according to Mirror’s live transfer blog. Leeds failed in an attempt to sign the Welsh international before the Red Devils signed him last season.

Daniel James - off to Leeds?

Daniel James started the opening game of the season against Crystal Palace but was replaced at half-time by Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old has not made the matchday squad for Manchester United in the two games since the loss.

Manchester United turn down the opportunity to sign Filip Kostic

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s winger Filip Kostic available for £27 million, according to Stretty News. Kostic can play on either flank and has made 90 goal contributions in his career in the Bundesliga (since 2014).