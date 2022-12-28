Manchester United trying to make a late bid for Chelsea target close to joining the Blues - Reports 

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United are looking to crash Chelsea's plans to land defender Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

The Blues are currently the only team to make an official offer for Badiashile. However, Manchester United and Barcelona remain interested in his services.

The French under-21 international is expected to cost around €35 million. However, Get French Football News reported that Monaco are looking for €60 million to sell the defender.

Badiashile is understood to be interested in joining Chelsea. The Todd Boehly co-owned team have sold the player a dream and the club are currently looking to build a team of players aged 25 or younger.

They already have the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, and more in the same age group. Badiashile can flourish under Graham Potter for that reason.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have struggled with a fair share of defensive issues in recent times. Harry Maguire has been out of action due to illness. Lisandro Martinez, meanwhile, has just rejoined the team following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Maguire's future at the club looks uncertain. Hence, Badiashile could be a great backup for the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Martinez.

Badiashile has played 135 games for Monaco.

Manchester United are looking for a striker in the January transfer window

Erik ten Hag - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United need attacking reinforcements as Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November has left a big void at the club. Top transfer target Cody Gakpo ditched the Red Devils to join Liverpool.

Manager Erik ten Hag was recently quizzed about United's aim of signing an attacker. He said (via the club's official website):

"I don't talk about individual cases, We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker - it would be good because, with the games coming, there are so many, every third day, and we want to play in all the competitions that we are now in, and stay in those competitions, and hopefully keep going until the end of the season."

Ten Hag further added:

"So you need players in the squad to balance it all. I think we are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria, but also the financial criteria, and we will do what we can to bring that player in that we need."

