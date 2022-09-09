Manchester United turned down chance to appoint Chelsea manager Graham Potter due to lack of UCL experience: Reports

Manchester United decided against holding concrete talks with new Chelsea manager Graham Potter due to his lack of Champions League experience, per Daily Mail.

Potter has succeeded Thomas Tuchel as the new Chelsea head coach, signing a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The English coach has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the footballing ladder, having been coaching Swedish minnows Ostersund just four years ago.

Potter takes over a Chelsea side in need of revitalization after a bitter end to Tuchel's reign.

However, the former Swansea City manager may have been succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United had changed their stance on the Englishman.

Potter was earmarked as a top contender to replace the Norweigan when he was sacked by the Red Devils back in November last year.

However, the English tactician's lack of Champions League experience on his CV put United off entering significant talks.

Potter also made the shortlist of candidates to succeed former interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

However, United went with Erik ten Hag instead due to his work in the Champions League with Ajax.

The Blues and the Red Devils may be in competition with one another for a top four finish come the end of the season.

Potter can spend big at Chelsea and rival Manchester United

Money will be no problem at Stamford Bridge

Potter managed to propel Brighton into a top ten Premier League club on a strict budget.

He is set to take over a Chelsea side that are coming off the back of a summer of huge expenditure.

The Blues spent £272 million on signings such as Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling.

It will be interesting to see how Potter fares with a big budget at his disposal because he now has no limitations in the market.

The former Brighton coach may want to prove a point to Manchester United, who disregarded him.

He has already got one over the Red Devils this season by overseeing an impressive 2-1 season-opening victory for the Seagulls over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Potter has had his taste of European football albeit in the UEFA Europa League with Ostersund.

He led the Swedish side to a memorable 2-1 win over then-Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side back in 2018.

Potter may not have experienced Champions League football but he was always going to have to start somewhere and Stamford Bridge may just be the perfect place.

If Todd Boehly gives Potter the time that he appears to have entrusted him with, Potter may just have huge success on the European stage.

