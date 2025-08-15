Manchester United unlikely to pursue move for Carlos Baleba this summer, identify potential alternative: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly ended their move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba. The Red Devils held direct talks with the Seagulls, but the asking price was unfeasible, as they wanted a fee similar to Chelsea's £115 million for Moises Caicedo.

According to a report in The Athletic, Baleba will have to wait for next summer if he wants to join Manchester United. The midfielder was open to the move this summer, but Ruben Amorim's side have opted against it after spending big on Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

The BBC have added that Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand is the new target for Manchester United. The Denmark international, who joined the Portuguese side from Lecce for £15.8 million in August 2023, spoke about Amorim leaving the club last year and admitted that the manager was one of the key reasons he made the move. He said (via MEN):

"It was also difficult for me to hear. I was sad that Ruben is leaving me and leaving Sporting. It is a great opportunity. I hope that Ruben is proud of himself for getting an offer like this. Of course, Ruben was one of the reasons why I came to Sporting.

"When you work with Ruben you see a clear picture. That was important when I joined Sporting – first to understand how he plays. The way that he manages the team inside the pitch and outside the pitch as well is not like I anything I have seen in my short career. I think Manchester [United] are in good hands with Ruben."

Amorim is keen on adding a midfielder this summer, as he does not want to continue with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as his deep-lying midfield options, alongside Casemiro. The manager is currently forced to play Bruno Fernandes in the role next to Ugarte, with Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo playing in front of them.

Manchester United told to sign Premier League midfielder

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe spoke to AceOdds earlier this year and urged the Red Devils to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. He believes that the Englishman will be an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte and said:

“I’ve been impressed with him, to be fair. He’s always looked very comfortable in whatever game he’s involved in. He’s always taking things in his stride. He protects the ball really well and takes it off the back four and then turns forward to try and be positive. United have lacked that.

“Ugarte was maybe brought in for that but I think he struggles in possession at times. He rats around and defends well, but maybe as an option on the ball United need to improve in that area. Wharton is a great forward passer and his creative side is great. He sees a long pass as well as a cute short pass. He’d be a really good addition.”

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and are without European football this time around. They face Arsenal in the opening match of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.

