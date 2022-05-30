Manchester United ‘very close’ to signing forward: Reports

Manchester United could be set to make Darwin Nunez their first summer signing with an agreement between the Red Devils and Benfica reportedly close.

Nunez, 22, has been one of Europe's most coveted strikers this summer following a remarkable season for Benfica. He has scored 34 goals in 41 appearances, including six in 10 Champions League appearances.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via The Sun), the Uruguayan centre-forward is a priority target for United boss Erik ten Hag, with an £85 million fee being suggested.

Nunez's pursuit holds merit given United's disappointing season, which has ended with a trophyless sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Alongside a number of issues in both defense and midfield for the Red Devils, the goalscoring burden at the club has fallen on veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has scored 18 of United's 57 goals in the league this season, but at the age of 37 can't be expected to continue being the Red Devils savior.

Former United striker Diego Forlan is excited at the prospect of seeing his compatriot line up for the Red Devils.

He told Zach Lowy:

“Everyone needs to have patience. He’s getting more experience as time goes on. But no he wouldn’t be a bad signing for Manchester United and it would be nice to see him there."

He continued:

“It’s a club that gives you time, that makes you feel comfortable. It makes you feel in a familiar place, very cosy and nice. It would be spectacular to have him playing for Manchester United.”

Nunez has two years left on his current deal with Benfica. He has drawn the attention of the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United alongside the Red Devils (per MEN).

Manchester United signing Darwin Nunez could end pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku

Nunez's potential signing may close the door on Nkunku

Another forward Manchester United have been linked with this summer is RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku (as per the Daily Mail).

The 24-year-old has had a stunning season at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 35 goals in 51 appearances.

He recently commented on speculation over his future with United and PSG having been linked, saying (via MEN):

"Paris, I've always said it, it's my home, my heart club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football. It's flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me."

PSG academy graduate Nkunku's love for Paris alongside United's potential acquisition of Nunez may end any chances of the Frenchman joining the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag has other areas in his squad to attend to alongside the striker's position and therefore may only look to make one forward signing.

