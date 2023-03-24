Manchester United want to replace Anthony Martial with star previously linked with a move to Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to replace forward Anthony Martial with Olympique Lyon's Moussa Dembele, who was previously linked with Arsenal.

According to fichajes.net (translated from Spanish), the Red Devils want to sell Martial this summer as they aim to retool their squad. They will be looking for a fee of around €25 million for the forward, who has a deal running until next summer.

The reigning Carabao Cup winners view Dembele as an option to replace Martial as they feel he has the ability to do well in the Premier League. The Lyon striker notably spent two seasons with Fulham between 2014 and 2016, scoring 19 times in 64 matches.

He is also rumored to be okay with a role off the bench should he join the Red Devils.

It's worth noting that Manchester United were linked with Dembele around this time last year as well. At the time, footmercato.net (translated from Italian) reported that the club were looking at signing him while planning for the departures of Martial, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani.

The latter duo left Old Trafford last summer, while Martial stayed on.

The same report suggested that Arsenal were the other team interested in Dembele, whose current contract with Lyon is set to run out this summer. It remains to be seen if the Gunners will be in for him come the next transfer window given his status as a free agent.

Comparing Moussa Dembele's recent form for Lyon with Anthony Martial's campaign at Manchester United

Anthony Martial, while talented, has struggled for consistency throughout his time at Manchester United.

The Frenchman showed glimpses of living up to his immense potential in Erik ten Hag's fluid system during pre-season and early in the campaign. However, injuries have limited him to just 14 appearances and 723 minutes of action across competitions. In that time, he has recorded six goals and two assists.

Moussa Dembele has also endured a difficult campaign for Olympique Lyon. The forward, 26, has scored just three times in 25 matches across competitions. This, however, seems to be a minor blip for Dembele, who scored 67 times in 144 appearances for the French side prior to this season.

Arsenal may not need Moussa Dembele following their acquisition of Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal seem to have found the answer to the problems upfront by signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer.

Jesus was superb prior to his injury, scoring five goals and assisting seven in 20 matches across competitions. While the Brazilian was out, Eddie Nketiah filled in admirably, scoring four times in five matches, including a brace in a crucial 3-2 win over Manchester United, to start the new year.

Both Nketiah and Jesus have contracts running until 2027. As a result, Arsenal may not really need a new striker this summer.

