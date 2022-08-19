Manchester United want to sign 2 forwards as Cristiano Ronaldo moves closer to Old Trafford exit: Reports

Manchester United are looking to recruit two new forwards this summer if Cristiano Ronaldo makes an exit this summer, as per The Telegraph.

The report claims that it is likely that the Portuguese forward will find himself at a new club before the summer transfer window slams shut.

However, a major stumbling block in any deal is his sky-high wages of more than £400,000 per week.

As per The Telegraph report, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo is the Red Devils' priority target if they lose their talisman this summer. The Dutchman has been identified as an alternative to Ajax winger Antony, who was initially wanted by Ten Hag.

Gakpo, 23, registered 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 matches for PSV across all competitions last season.

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is another player the Premier League giants are believed to be keen on. The Belgian scored seven goals and provided six assists in 44 matches across all competitions last season.

The Telegraph also claims that the 20-time English champions are huge admirers of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon as well. Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is also a player Manchester United are said to be interested in.

However, the report suggests that the Red Devils are aware that it will be extremely difficult to attract quality players without Champions League football.

Will Manchester United miss Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves?

Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly keen on leaving Manchester United this summer but has found it extremely difficult to find a new destination.

It was reported on Thursday that Borussia Dortmund have rejected the chance to sign the Portuguese international despite his agent Jorge Mendes' offer.

The Red Devils have started their season in the worst possible fashion but things could get a lot more difficult if they let Ronaldo leave this summer.

They lost both of their two opening matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. Manchester United now sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Portuguese ace guarantees goals regardless of whichever system he plays in. He was the club's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

It would be incredibly difficult to replace him as the Red Devils have no other reliable outlet of goals across their roster. Anthony Martial is recovering from a hamstring injury while Marcus Rashford is out of form.

With the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid imminent as per The Athletic, things could only get better for Ten Hag's side.

Retaining Ronaldo for at least one more season would be a wise decision from the club's point of view.

