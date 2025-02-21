Manchester United want to sign 21-year-old PL star as potential replacement for Casemiro in the summer: Reports

According to Caught Offside (via GiveMeSport), Manchester United wants to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as a replacement for Casemiro. The Red Devils could make a move for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder in the summer.

Casemiro's future at Old Trafford was subject to speculation in the January transfer window. Manchester United were reportedly keen on selling the Brazilian star but failed to offload him amid interest from Saudi Arabia and the Major Soccer League.

The former Real Madrid star has failed to impress new manager Ruben Amorim and has struggled for consistent game time. Before playing 90 minutes during United's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur (February 16), he featured only twice in 11 league games.

Casemiro's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2026. However, the Red Devils will look to offload him again this summer as they look to reshuffle their midfield with new signings under Amorim.

Wharton has emerged as a top candidate to replace Casemiro. The England international is one of the highly-rated young defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Since his move to Selhurst Park in 2024, he has made 29 appearances for the Eagles, contributing four assists.

The Crystal Palace star is also attracting interest from other Premier League sides and European clubs namely Arsenal, Liverpool, and Juventus. Should the deal materialize, Wharton could be a huge midfield asset for Manchester United.

Considering his age and experience playing in the English top flight he could be an ideal replacement for Casemiro who is nearing the twilight of his career. The 32-year-old has recorded 15 goals and nine assists in 108 appearances for the Red Devils since his reported £70 million move from Real Madrid in 2022.

Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde in the summer. According to Fichajes.net (via Hard Tackle), the Manchester club are ready to offer Barca €80 million for the Frenchman.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their defense with a versatile defender and Kounde is one option the club is considering. The 26-year-old can be deployed as a right-back or centre-back.

Kounde has been an integral member of Hansi Flick's team this season., and the Catalan club are not interested in selling him. He has played in all of the side's 37 matches across competitions this season, contributing three goals and seven assists. He has helped Barcelona keep 11 clean sheets as well.

