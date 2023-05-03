Manchester United want to sign 25-year-old striker who has scored 21 goals this season: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Martinez, 25, has established himself as an indispensable player for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Racing Club for £20 million in 2018. So far, he has helped them lift a total of four trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and heading, Martinez has helped Inter in their top-four push in Serie A and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season. He has scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 3,463 minutes of first-team action, spread over 47 matches across competitions.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have earmarked Martinez as one of their top striking targets this summer. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the Argentine and has asked his club's board to prioritize his signing.

However, Inter are likely to drive quite a hard bargain for Martinez in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have set the asking price at over £70 million as the star striker still has around 38 months left on his current contract.

Manchester United might well decide to splurge the cash on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as he is comparatively cheaper than most of their other targets. Both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are valued at north of £100 million.

Should the 48-cap Argentina international join the Red Devils, he would emerge as an outright first-team starter for them. He would likely be preferred ahead of injury-prone Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in a central position.

Overall, Martinez has contributed 95 goals and 32 assists in 228 appearances for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Manchester United eyeing move for 28-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

According to Sportske Novosti, Manchester United are prepared to trigger Dinamo Zagreb shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic's release clause of £9 million this summer. They have identified the Croatian as a top target due to his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he registered two shutouts and a whopping 25 saves in seven games.

Livakovic, 28, has been a key asset for Dinamo Zagreb since arriving from NK Zagreb for £550,000 in the summer of 2016. He has helped them lift a total of nine trophies, including five Prva HNL titles so far.

Although David de Gea has the option to extend his contract for another season, he is expected to exit on a free transfer this summer. Despite being in the final two months of his deal, he is yet to pen a renewal on reduced terms.

