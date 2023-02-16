Manchester United want to sign Bundesliga star in the summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to snap up Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong to bolster their defensive ranks this summer.

Frimpong, 22, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at Leverkusen since arriving from Celtic for £10 million in January last year. Operating as a right wing-back, he has scored seven goals and laid out 14 assists in 73 games across all competitions for his club.

A pacy dribbler renowned for his flair and crossing, he has recently caught the eye of a host of European clubs due to his fine performances for Xabi Alonso's side. He was even linked with a permanent move to Real Madrid last December, as per Fichajes.

According to Kicker, Manchester United have identified Frimpong as their priority target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is said to be an admirer of the ace.

The Old Trafford outfit have been in pursuit of a first-team right-back since the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season. Although Diogo Dalot has cemented his place in the starting lineup, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to secure an exit ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 term.

While Frimpong is likely to inject some offensive urgency to Manchester United's backline, he will be lacking Wan-Bissaka's defensive nous.

Frimpong, who has a contract until June 2025 at BayArena, has scored five goals and contributed five assists in 26 overall games this season.

Manchester United urged to sign 'brilliant' striker to help them compete for trophies

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson heaped praise on Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. He said:

"Osimhen is a world-class striker. He is doing really incredible things at Napoli this year. They will win the Italian league this season. There is absolutely no doubt about it and Osimhen has been a big part of that. Napoli will do well to hold on to their players because there is a lot of admiration all around Europe for them at the moment."

Urging Manchester United to snap up Osimhen, Robinson continued:

"Manchester United need to sign a top centre-forward. Osimhen would be a real statement of intent. It would show that they are ready to go onto the next level and compete for major trophies. Osimhen is a brilliant striker. I think he would do well in the Premier League."

Osimhen, 24, has scored 18 goals and contributed four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's outfit.

