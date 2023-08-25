Manchester United want to sign ex-Chelsea defender who is now training at Cobham: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly initiated talks with former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand for a potential summer transfer. The Red Devils are in the market for a left-back after Luke Shaw got injured this week.

As per a report in the Daily Express, Manchester United have got in touch with Bertrand's entourage over a move to Old Trafford. The former Chelsea left-back has been a free agent since leaving Leicester City earlier this summer.

The Englishman ran down his contract with the Foxes and their relegation to the Championship saw both parties agree to part ways. He was back training at Chelsea to keep his fitness and has now got an offer on his table.

The Express report stated:

"Talks are still at an early stage, but contact has been made with the player's entourage regarding what would be a surprising free transfer."

Manchester United are also in talks with Jonny Evans over a short-term deal as they look for a center-back cover.

Manchester United turn to former Chelsea star due to left-back crisis

Manchester United have no senior left-back fit right now and they have started to make an emergency move in the market. Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that they are aware of Alvaro Fernandez in the squad, saying (via Football.London):

"Definitely, we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. We thought before the season about this scenario, it could happen, you hope to avoid. But if it happens you have to be ready for it."

He added:

"That is the situation, it's normal, top football, you got to the limits, injuries coming up, always disappointing but you have to deal with it and construct a squad. And deal with it."

However, Shaw's injury is not ideal for the Red Devils and they have now made moves in the market. The Dutch manager confirmed that things are not looking good for the left-back and said:

"We can't do that [put a timescale], it's personal these days. Luke will be longer than Mason I think."

United's second-choice left-back Tyrell Malacia is also injured but Ten Hag is convinced that their squad is good enough to cope with injuries:

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this week but have two big games coming up. They travel to face Arsenal next week, while Brighton & Hove Albion will visit Old Trafford right after the International break.