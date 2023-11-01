Manchester United want to sign 'next Thierry Henry' with €175m release clause to ease attacking woes: Reports

Manchester United have been linked (as per Fourfourtwo) with a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao in a bid to improve their attack. The current woes at Old Trafford have drawn in criticism from several corners, with reports now indicating that the Red Devils hierarchy want to sign the 'next Thierry Henry' in Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese attacker rose to prominence in AC Milan, helping them win the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season. It led to the likes of Fabio Capello and Stefano Pioli comparing him to the great Thierry Henry.

Leao currently has a €175 million release clause as per reports and United will have to hence make a massive bid to make him leave AC Milan, where his contract runs until 2028. He has registered 46 goals and 40 assists in 176 games for the Rossoneri.

United are currently struggling in attack, with the Red Devils having scored only 11 goals in 10 Premier League games this season. Their primary forward Marcus Rashford is once again proving to be shy in front of goal, while the young Rasmus Hojlund (signed this summer) needs time to acclimatize to Old Trafford.

With Jadon Sancho banned from the first team after a rift with manager Erik ten Hag and Antony failing to impress fans and critics alike, United are proving to be desperately short of quality in the final third. A player like Leao, who can play on either flank, could potentially prove to be the answer for the Red Devils, although he is unlikely to be cheap.

Erik ten Hag confident Manchester United will get back to form

United were defeated 3-0 by derby rivals Manchester City on October 29. It was their seventh loss of the season but manager Ten Hag believes that United will get back to form very soon. He told the press:

“At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes. Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on."

He added:

“While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction. I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain.”