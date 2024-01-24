Manchester United want to sign Ousmane Dembele, affordable price tag comes to light: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in launching a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Ousmane Dembele in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their attack with Antony's future currently up in the air. They have identified the ex-Borussia Dortmund man as a replacement.

Dembele, who left Barcelona to join PSG for around £43 million last August, could decide to join Manchester United ahead of next season. He is said to be unsettled at Luis Enrique's side, struggling to replicate his usual level in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

PSG, on the other hand, are also reportedly open to the idea of selling Dembele in the future. They are interested in recouping their cash and are, hence, prepared to let the player go for an initial £43 million.

Dembele, who has registered one goal and eight assists in 22 matches for PSG so far, could prove to be a fine addition for Manchester United. The 26-year-old would pop up as a key starter on the right flank, forcing Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri down the pecking order.

Manchester United advised to sell Antony

Speaking to UK-based betting website Footy Accumulators, ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke shared his two cents on Brazilian attacker Antony's future. He said (h/t GOAL):

"I'm not surprised that we're still talking about Antony and what he brings because he cost £86 million. There are always going to be question marks when you sign a player for that much, especially when they're playing for a club like United. Players like Antony will understand they're not performing as they should."

Urging the Red Devils to part ways with the ex-Ajax star, Yorke added:

"It's tough for him and I feel for him, but it's both his and the club's responsibility if things don't work out. The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they'll find themselves in the same position every year – having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them."

Antony, who left Ajax in a switch worth up to £86 million in 2022, has drawn a lot of flak due to his sub-par outings this season. The 23-year-old is yet to register either a goal or an assist in 22 appearances so far.

Last season, the left-footed winger showcased his skills to some extent at Erik ten Hag's outfit. The Sao Paulo youth product registered eight goals and three assists in 44 overall outings for Manchester United.