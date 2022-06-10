Manchester United weighing up offer for out of favor 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Liverpool outcast Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to talkSPORT (via The Mirror). The 28-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favor at Anfield and could be forced to find a new club in the transfer window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had an underwhelming 2021-22 season. The former Arsenal midfielder managed to play only 29 out of the 63 games that Liverpool competed in last season, out of which only 17 were starts. He contributed three goals and three assists. He did, however, manage to win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but played a very minimal role in those triumphs.

The Reds are now looking to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer with Manchester United preparing an offer for the Englishman. According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils are attracted to the prospect of a proven Premier League player available for as little as £10 million.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC Darwin Nunez latest

Sadio Mane exit

Oxlade-Chamberlain wanted



All the latest



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Darwin Nunez latestSadio Mane exitOxlade-Chamberlain wantedAll the latest #LFC transfer news and rumours 🔴 Darwin Nunez latest🔴 Sadio Mane exit🔴 Oxlade-Chamberlain wantedAll the latest #LFC transfer news and rumours👇liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

It is worth mentioning that Oxlade-Chamberlain currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at Liverpool. Judging by his recent involvement in the first team, it seems highly unlikely that the Reds will want to offer the Englishman a new contract.

However, it's worth noting that there have hardly been any direct dealings between the two fierce rivals in recent times. According to Sky Sports, Phil Chisnall was the last player to transfer between Manchester United and Liverpool all the way back in 1964. The late forward moved from Old Trafford to Anfield for a fee of £25,000. Michael Owen famously played for both clubs, but the English forward only moved to United toward the end of his career.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Expected Liverpool departures this summer:



• Divock Origi (confirmed)

• Loris Karius (confirmed)

• Sadio Mane

• Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

• Takumi Minamino

• Nat Phillips

• Neco Williams

• Ben Davies

• Ben Woodburn

• Sheyi Ojo



Big clear out. Expected Liverpool departures this summer:• Divock Origi (confirmed)• Loris Karius (confirmed)• Sadio Mane• Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain• Takumi Minamino• Nat Phillips • Neco Williams• Ben Davies• Ben Woodburn• Sheyi OjoBig clear out.

Manchester United are notably in the market to sign a new midfielder after seeing Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic leave the club. With a gaping hole in their midfield, a utility player like Oxlade-Chamberlain seems like a good deal on paper.

Liverpool and Manchester United are battling to secure the services of Darwin Nunez

Both Premier League rivals are tussling to sign SL Benfica forward Darwin Nunez this summer.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are in talks with Benfica and have agreed to personal terms with the player. However, Manchester United are still in contact with Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes as they still hold out hopes of hijacking the deal.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball

telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Exclusive from @SamWallaceTel : Liverpool expect Bayern Munich will meet £40m Sadio Mane fee to fund Darwin Nunez arrival Exclusive from @SamWallaceTel: Liverpool expect Bayern Munich will meet £40m Sadio Mane fee to fund Darwin Nunez arrival telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

It is worth mentioning that both Liverpool and United are in the market for a new forward this summer. The Reds are looking extremely likely to lose Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the coming months and will need a new player to replace him.

United, meanwhile, need a young centre-forward to reduce their dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far