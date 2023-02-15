Manchester United 'will do everything' to sign £45m star as key player's replacement in the summer - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly do everything it takes to sign Sevilla goalkeeper Bono as David de Gea's replacement this summer. The latter is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bono, 31, was a standout performer for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, featuring on six occasions and keeping three clean sheets. He has also made 24 appearances across competitions for Sevilla, keeping four clean sheets.

Fichajes reports that his superb performances at the World Cup led to Manchester United beginning talks with Los Nervionenses in January. The La Liga outfit snubbed the Red Devils' approach. However, Erik ten Hag's side could be set to make a bid for the shot-stopper in the summer.

Sevilla have reportedly slapped a £45 million price tag on the Moroccan. His contract at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium expires in 2025. The Premier League giants will reportedly look to negotiate a lower fee. They may be boosted in their attempts if Jorge Sampaoli's side fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, Manchester United are not the only Premier League team in the race to sign Bono. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the Moroccan, as are Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

De Gea's contract expires in June and he has made 32 appearances, keeping 14 clean sheets. He is currently United's highest earner at wages of £375,000 per week. He will have to take a 25% wage cut in order to secure a renewal. Despite this, the Spaniard is confident of a good end to negotiations over a new deal.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo says the La Liga giants miss Manchester United's Casemiro

Casemiro spent nine years with Real Madrid.

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million and has been a revelation at Old Trafford. He has scored four goals and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions.

The Brazilian midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu as a club legend, making 336 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 31 goals and contributing 29 assists. He lifted the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title three times.

Casemiro's compatriot Rodrygo has admitted that Madrid miss their former defensive midfielder. He told GOAL:

"In everything, in everything. He is very much missed for us, because he always helped us a lot both on the pitch and off it.

Rodrygo continued by alluding to how Casemiro and Marcelo helped him settle in at Madrid:

"Because we are young and we need a lot of things and he, because he’s been with us for a long time, just like Marcelo, they both always helped us and we miss them both."

