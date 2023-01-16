Manchester United will listen to offers for 3 out-of-favor players in the January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Tom Heaton in the January transfer window. The trio are out of favor at Old Trafford and will be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is made.

Erik ten Hag is in the midst of a rebuild of the Red Devils and is reaping the benefits. His six signings from last summer, including Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, are all impressing.

However, for Ten Hag to further strengthen his squad, he will need to count on departures. Football Insider reports that Manchester United have told Jones, Tuanzebe, and Heaton that they are free to find new clubs with their contracts expiring in the summer.

Jones, 30, is yet to make an appearance this season as injuries have plagued the majority of his spell at Old Trafford. He joined the club in 2011 for £16 million while the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was still manager. He has featured just 229 times, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists over the course of 12 years.

Meanwhile, Tuanzebe, 25, has spent loan spells at Aston Villa and Napoli since debuting for Manchester United's senior team in 2016. The English defender has consistently failed to break into the Red Devils' first team.

Lastly, Heaton, 36, was signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and has played understudy to first-choice David de Gea. However, Ten Hag's loan signing of Crystal Palace shot-stopper Tom Heaton hints at how he views Heaton as an option.

The trio were not handed contract extensions when the club triggered one-year clauses in Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Fred's deals. It is understood that Heaton is more likely to stay until the summer than Jones and Tuanzebe.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane claims that anything is possible regarding a potential title challenge

Manchester United sealed a dramatically impressive 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 14). Jack Grealish had headed the visitors in front, but Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed all three points for the Red Devils.

The victory took them to within a point of City, who are second in the league. Ten Hag's side trail league leaders Arsenal by nine points after 18 games. Talk of a potential title challenge from United has since emerged.

Varane, who has been a key part of the Red Devils' side this season, has backed claims of the Red Devils being in the title picture. He said (via ESPN):

"Everything is possible. We'll just take it game by game. It's a long way to go and it's very difficult. The intensity of every game is incredible, the physical effort."

Manchester United's campaign under Ten Hag this season contrasts with the woeful 2021-22 debut campaign the French defender played in. They finished sixth in the league and trophyless in a woeful fashion.

