Manchester United will look to reinforce squad in important area after sealing Bryan Mbuemo deal: Reports

Manchester United are planning to sign a new striker this summer after wrapping up the Bryan Mbeumo deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have already secured the services of the Cameroonian, as outlined by Romano earlier on Friday.

The Premier League giants were hot on Mbuemo's heels since the start of the summer, and their patience has finally paid off. Manchester United have reportedly struck a £65m deal with Brentford, with a further £6m in add-ons, for the 25-year-old.

Ruben Amorim has already added Matheus Cunha to his roster earlier this summer, but the Portuguese manager is now eyeing a new No. 9. Scoring goals was one of the Red Devils' biggest problems last season, and Amorim is determined to sort out the issue.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managed just seven goals in the Premier League between them in the 2024-25 season. The English giants are now eyeing an upgrade and have been linked with multiple candidates for the job.

While Viktor Gyokeres could be on his way to Arsenal, Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike, and Ollie Watkins are the other names reportedly on Manchester United's radar. However, any transfer will depend on the Red Devils' ability to offload players this summer. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Antony are the names likely to be on the move.

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for Emiliano Martinez this summer?

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Emiliano Martinez at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, via TEAMtalk, the reputed journalist added that the Argentine is open to a move to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United have not made any bid. Aston Villa sources also guarantee that they’ve not received any official bid from Man Utd. Man Utd spoke to Martinez’s representatives several times to be informed about the situation of the player. But this already happened in June, it’s not yesterday or today or this week. In June they had conversations about the situation of Emi Martinez," said Romano.

He continued:

“So let’s see how this conversation will continue but what’s important to say is at the moment there are still no club-to-club negotiations. But Man Utd are aware of the situation of Emi Martinez. He could be open to joining Man Utd even if they don’t play European football this season.”

Emiliano Martinez reportedly has a €25m release clause in his contract.

