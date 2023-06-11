Manchester United will look to sign PL goalkeeper regardless of David de Gea's contract decision - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to make an offer for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford whether or not David de Gea commits his future to the club, according to The Sun.

De Gea's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air with his contract running out in less than 20 days. The shot-stopper is willing to put pen to paper on a new deal, given the terms of the agreement are right. An exit has also not been ruled out, with the Spaniard attracting interest from the Middle East.

Erik ten Hag, nevertheless, wants to bring in a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Manchester United manager wants a top player to either replace De Gea or compete with him next term.

According to the aforementioned source, Everton custodian Pickford has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils. Ten Hag's side are preparing an offer for the England international, amidst suggestions that the Toffees could sell him for around £30 million.

Pickford, 29, would relish the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League and would get that at Old Trafford next season. The English giants, meanwhile, could offer Tom Heaton in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

Manchester United, though, could face competition from Premier League rivals for Pickford, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly monitoring him. Aston Villa, meanwhile, could pursue the Englishman if first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez leaves.

Ten Hag's side initially identified Leeds United's Illan Meslier as a long-term replacement for De Gea. However, they switched their attention towards Pickford after the Frenchman's form dropped, with the Whites also suffering relegation.

Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland for a deal worth up to £30 million in 2017. He has since been a key player for the Toffees, making 237 appearances across competitions and keeping 62 clean sheets. The goalkeeper also has 52 caps for the England national team.

Jordan Pickford's England teammates top targets for Manchester United

Apart from signing a goalkeeper, Manchester United are also keen to strengthen their midfield and attack this summer. They have identified two England internationals as their top targets in each position.

The Red Devils are working on a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea as they look to bolster their options in midfield. The Blues are prepared to sell the Englishman this summer to avoid losing him for free next year but want £80 million, including add-ons. Erik ten Hag's side, though, deem the valuation to be too high and are prepared to pay £55 million.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is said to be Manchester United's top target in attack. Like Mount, Kane is also set to enter the final year of his contract with Spurs. However, convincing the club's chairman Daniel Levy to sell the striker remains an uphill task.

The Old Trafford could thus sign as many as three England internationals this summer.

